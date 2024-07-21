Whether Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will be retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) or not for IPL 2025 has piqued an interest in franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

While the intricacies of the IPL 2025 mega auction including retentions are to be discussed by the BCCI with the 10 franchises reportedly in a meeting on July 30; there are a few franchises who are looking for a new captain including RCB, DC, and LSG.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and even Sunrisers Hyderabad are content with their captains, but the other franchises will be in the market for a new leader for various reasons.

And the franchises, who will be in the market for their captains, will have their eyes on Mumbai Indians’ retention list for the next season.

Will MI retain Hardik Pandya and/or Rohit Sharma for IPL 2025; RCB and LSG interested in the outcome

IPL 2024 was a huge season for MI, as they made a courageous decision to trade in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and in controversially named him captain of the side. This meant that Rohit Sharma, who won the five IPL titles for the franchise was unceremoniously dropped as skipper.

This led to a divide in the MI camp with some seniors standing with Rohit, and others backing Hardik, with the fans rejecting MI’s decision and booing and jeering Pandya during IPL 2024.

According to a Hindustan Times article, RCB, LSG, and DC are keenly monitoring the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) retention list for the next season of the lucrative T20 competition.

Their focus will be on whether the Mumbai Indians (MI) keep Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit just led India to victory in the T20 World Cup, and Suryakumar has taken over as the new Indian T20I captain. However, Hardik Pandya was expected to be retained as the MI’s captain.

However, recent developments may cause the five-time IPL champions to reevaluate their plans, particularly after Suryakumar defeated Hardik Pandya to become India’s T20I skipper ahead of the next Sri Lanka tour.

According to Dainik Jagran, Rohit Sharma, Team India’s ODI and Test captain, was instrumental in naming Suryakumar as India’s new T20I captain, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Rohit supported Gambhir’s selection as India’s head coach, as well as the decision to name Suryakumar the T20I captain until the 2026 World Cup.

MI’s decision regarding Hardik will be crucial as the RCB and LSG seek new leadership for the upcoming IPL 2025.

