India has only six One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the preparation of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year, which has put them in a spot of bother regarding the bowling fitness of their premier fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was injured while bowling in the last Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023.

Recently the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected Suryakumar Yadav as their new T20I captain, under newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, as the sources have confirmed that the Pandya losing leadership race has come on the back of his fitness problems.

Hardik Pandya had asked for a short break during the upcoming three ODIs in Sri Lanka, next month, citing personal reasons, which has put some concerns among the selection committee. It has been known that his fitness level will be closely monitored during the upcoming domestic season in the next few months.

Hardik Pandya is yet to be an automatic pick in ODIs- reports

Being unavailable for the Sri Lanka ODIs, the only 50-over series that Hardik Pandya could be part of would be the home three-match ODI series against England, which comes just before the start of the ICC tournament.

This means if the selectors have to be satisfied with the fitness level of the all-rounder, then he should be playing the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he would be needed to bat in the middle order besides bowling eight to 10 overs in the game.

A BCCI source has informed the ‘Times of India’ about how the selectors would be keeping an eye on the progress of the Gujarat-born during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as the veteran is yet to be tasted in the 50-overs format.

‘While he has done exceptionally well bowling just four overs in T20 cricket after returning from his injury, Hardik Pandya hasn’t been tested in longer formats.’ The BCCI source expressed to TOI. ‘His endurance needs to be monitored. The selectors will keep a watch on how he goes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the end of the year.’

The sources also extended to say that the 30-year-old is yet to be an automatic pick for the Indian team in the 50-over format if he doesn’t show the skill of bowling longer spells, The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and head coach Gambhir have also expressed the same.

When it comes to his performance in the format, Hardik Pandya has managed to score 1769 runs in 86 ODI games at a strike rate of over 110, besides picking up 84 wickets at an economy of 5.55, since making his debut in 2016.

The source also elaborated that the all-rounder’s true value would come only when he went on to bowl well and finish his full quota of overs in the ODIs.

‘Hardik’s batting has not been as explosive as it used to be. He played well in the T20 World Cup but his true value comes through if he is bowling well and finishing his quota of overs.’ The BCCI source revealed. ‘His last ODI was during the World Cup last year when he got injured. It means he would not have played ODIs for over a year. His workload needs to be monitored.’

The Mumbai Indians captain has a history of making a comeback in the 50-over format, as he did during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, after losing his place in the shortest format of the game after the 2021 20-over World Cup, where he wasn’t able to bowl at his level best.