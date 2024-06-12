The Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf isn’t too worried about their ‘super eight’ qualification for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). The 2009 champions finally opened their account with a victory over Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan came into this game under so much pressure as they had already lost two successive games against the USA and arch-rival India. The first game at the Grand Prairie Stadium was an example of how poor the top-order batting has been for the Green Brigade, with their main spinner Shadab Khan not in form.

The India game, where they failed to chase 120 runs was a prime example of how their batting line-up has struggled so far in the competition. Even from 48 runs needed at run-a-all with eight wickets in hand, they fail to cross the line.

‘If we qualify, then God willingly, we will qualify’- Haris Rauf

In their third game against Canada at the same ground in New York, Pakistan opted to bowl first. They didn’t have a great start with the ball, as runs were coming thick and fast in the first two overs of the game, and Aaron Johnson looked to keep on playing brutally.

Mohammad Amir finally came into the third over to draw the first blood, as he broke the stumps of Navneet Dhaliwal on an individual score of four.

Haris Rauf was introduced into the seventh over of the game, as his second ball was whacked over front of square for a huge six, but the bowler made a good comeback in the same over. When he returned for his second over, Rauf sent back Shreyas Movva to celebrate his 100th T20I wicket to join Shadab Khan as the second Pakistan over to achieve the feat.

Two balls later, Haris Rauf found the edge of Ravinderpal Singh who shouldered the ball to the slip corridor. That was third fastest to take 100 T20I scalps in 71 games, only behind Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Rawalpindi-born ended with figures of 2/26 in his four overs, as Pakistan reduced Canada to 106/7 in 20 overs, while chasing the target with seven wickets in hand.

Coming into the post-match press conference Haris Rauf admitted that their whole focus in this tournament has been on their games, rather than on what others are doing.

‘No, no, nothing like that going on in our mind. We’re focusing only on our match and how to play.’ The Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf expressed in the press conference at the end of the game. ‘If we win our match, then we will accept whatever happens.’

The 30-year-old also reflected on how their focus at the moment has been on the next game against Ireland and they could win the game to keep them alive.

‘Yes, you know that winning is so important. You have to set a tone in any tournament, we won the match, our focus is on our games, and hopefully, we win the next match.’ Haris Rauf noted. ‘And then whatever happens, if we qualify, then God willingly, we will qualify and we will play good cricket in the future.’

When asked about his future goal for Pakistan in this shortest format of the game, the expressive pacer remarked that taking wickets for the national team is the biggest aim for him.

‘I don’t have any goal. I can do 200-300 wickets, but I don’t think there is anything bigger than taking even one wicket for Pakistan.’ Rauf concluded.

Pakistan’s last group game is against Ireland on June 16 in Florida, which could be affected by rain.