The devastating defeat of the Pakistan team in the hands of arch-rival India where they failed to chase down a low score of 120 runs in 20 overs, and that too with 48 runs required in 48 balls with eight wickets in hand has shocked the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who calls for radical changes in the line-up.

Pakistan were coming on the back of their defeat in the maiden meeting with the co-host of the tournament, the United States of America (USA), at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, where they couldn’t hold their nerve in the super-over.

At the Nassau County Stadium in New York, Pakistan showed how afraid they were in their batting approach. The muddled team selections, along with wrong uses of the players in the wrong batting order haven’t helped the 2009 champions at all.

‘Enough is enough, we need changes now’- Wasim Akram

The former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels that the national team needs some radical changes in their squad at the end of the World Cup, as he has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring a new set of players and form a new team to bring different results.

‘Enough is enough. We need changes now. Bring in a new team – six to seven players and then back them through losses so that they can develop as a team.’ Wasim Akram expressed in a video that he shared on his ‘X’ account. ‘It’s time for the PCB chairman to take a bold step. We keep hearing [of the team] that this guy isn’t talking to that guy, or that guy isn’t talking to him.’

The left-arm pacer further observed that even though the Nassau track has been an issue for batting, this particular track wasn’t that bad, and the conditions of full sunshine were favoring the Pakistan side.

‘This was the best New York pitch so far; it wasn’t that difficult. How tough was it to chase 120? After this performance, I don’t think Pakistan deserve to go into the Super 8s.’ Wasim Akram lamented.

It was the Jasprit Bumrah over, where he was called to take a wicket, and poor Mohammad Rizwan looked to sweep the ball before finding his stumps being broken. That opened up the channel for the bowling of India, as the rest of Pakistan batting fell like a pack of cards.

The veteran pacer showed his embarrassment towards the current struggle of the team and nailed the culture and the players for showing poor mindset and lack of game awareness.

‘Pakistan team doesn’t need enemies. They themselves are enough. Should we spoon-feed them everything? Should we need to tell them what the situation is?’ Wasim Akram reflected. ‘Will Babar do it, or the coach do it? For the last 8-10 years these players are playing. Should I tell Rizwan that their main bowler (Bumrah) has come back to pick up a wicket, so take a single? You’ve hardly hit a boundary after 10 overs. Didn’t even try.’

He ended by saying that it was high time, the board looked to make some changes. Even after being such a positive guy himself, he failed to get along with this defeat.

‘Now I’ve started feeling embarrassed. As a Pakistani, I want to back the Pakistan team but. But there is a limit to everything. It was a very sad day for Pakistan cricket, unfortunately. I can’t even speak right now. Obviously, you’ll be frustrated.’ Wasim Akram concluded the video. ‘I am really down. I am usually a positive person but to lose like this? This may be a bitter pill to swallow, but it is what it is.’

On the same ground, the ‘Men in Green’ will take on Canada on June 12, which is virtually a knockout game for them, along with their next clash with Ireland.