The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors have shown their faith in the experienced core group of the India women’s side to defend their Asia Cup title, which will be played in a 20-over format. All the players who have been part of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, have retained their positions, with Amanjot Kaur and Shabnam Shakil missing out.

The India women’s side will be led by the experienced captain Harmanpreet Kaur, while the swashbuckling opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be opening the batting for the side, as Richa Ghosh will be doing the wicket-keeping role, besides being aggressive at the lower middle order of the batting order.

When it comes to the travel reserves of the India women’s team- Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwar, and Meghna Singh have been picked to travel to Sri Lanka, the host of the competition.

India women to begin Asia Cup T20 2024 campaign against Pakistan

The 35-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur has been well experienced in the format, having been part of many T20 leagues around the globe, to acquire 3344 WT20I runs for the Indian women’s team, at an average of 27.86, with 11 half-centuries and one century, with a best score of 103.

The left-handed dashing opening batter of the side, Mandhana too has been a well-known figure of the competition with 3266 runs in 130 innings, at an average of less than 28, with 23 half-centuries, and a best score of 87, while her opening partner Shafali Verma, the 20-year-old has already notched up 1721 WT20 runs, at an average of less than 24, but a firing strike rate of around 130, with nine fifties, and the best score of 73.

Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma’s all-round performance will be vital for the team, and offer them the required balance on the side, based on the conditions, which are expected to be low and slow in that part of the world.

India are currently playing the home T20I series against the Proteas, who were blown away in the ODI series with a 0-3 margin, besides losing the one-off Test match by a huge 10-wicket margin in Chennai.

However, the visitors made a great comeback in the series, by sealing the first of the three T20I games in Chennai. After losing the toss, they were put to bat first, as they put up a great 50-run opening partnership, before carrying the momentum in the 96-run stand for the second wicket.

The captain Laura Wolvaardt put up a 33-run knock in 22 balls, while her opening partner Tanzim Brits celebrated a 56-ball 81-run knock, thanks to her 10 boundaries and three over boundaries. The number three batter Marizanne Kapp also nailed a quick-fire 57-run innings in 33 balls, to carry the team to 189/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mandhana gave a good start to the team, as they reached 56 inside the powerplay, before losing Shafali for a struggling 14-ball 18-run knock. The left-handed smashed 46 runs in 30 balls, while Jamimah Rodrigues tried her best to get them over the line, but failed short by 12 runs.

The first game of the India women will be against Pakistan on July 18, before they meet United Arab Emirates and Nepal, keeping a day’s gap. All the games will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India women’s squad for T20 Asia Cup 2024:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana.