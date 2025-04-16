The first post-Wrestlemania 41 premium live event will take place next month at WWE Backlash 2025, which has already been announced. Now, the official poster for the show is out, and it features Randy Orton as the headliner.

Slated for Saturday, May 10, WWE Backlash 2025 emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, which serves as the hometown of Orton. Based on the released poster, it’s evident that the active Smackdown roster member will play a key role at the PLE. Presale for the tickets has been underway since March 19 onwards. Plus, Priority Passes are also available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official poster for WWE Backlash 2025 with the note that for every Wrestlemania, there’d be an essential backlash attached to it. However, nothing specific has been noted regarding the match or role of the 14-time WWE world champion on that night.

For every #WrestleMania moment… there is a backlash. #WWEBacklash is live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10th. pic.twitter.com/z2i6y04I0r — Triple H (@TripleH) April 15, 2025

That being said, it remains to be seen who Orton ends up facing at WWE Backlash 2025 but before that, WWE needs to clarify his Wrestlemania 41 opponent, first. His plans for this weekend’s PLE are still unannounced after his scheduled opponent, Kevin Owens, had to forfeit in the match against Orton due to a neck injury that’d also require surgery. Orton is still reportedly set to have a match at night two of ‘Mania.

John Cena advertised to appear at WWE Backlash 2025

Apart from Orton, John Cena is also being advertised to appear at WWE Backlash 2025. Since Cena is set to retire from active WWE in-ring competition this December, this will be his last appearance at Backlash. Plus, next month’s PLE could witness him defending the Undisputed WWE Championship if he wins the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota