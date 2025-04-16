Gearing up for the biggest wrestling weekend in the form of Wrestlemania 41, Las Vegas is all dolled up to welcome professional wrestling fans around the world into its territory. This weekend will witness the who’s who of the WWE battling it out inside the squared circle, culminating in the hottest storylines of the year, and Sin City is all up for digesting the heat.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Vegas is fully embracing WrestleMania 41 weekend with WWE-themed displays all over the city. Notably, at the Airport, the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign is playing John Cena’s entrance theme at times, with the icon embarking on his final match at the Show of Shows.

WWE has also been offering Las Vegas-themed side plates for their championship belts to be used in promotional material around Wrestlemania 41. Fans present in the city could already spot references to the wrestling show, everywhere like a WWE title belt draped over the statue of Caesar at Caesars Palace. A championship belt is also there on a statue outside the Omni.

That being said, Wrestlemania 41 fever has taken over Vegas with the host stadium almost finalizing the structure of the huge set for the event. As revealed through social media photos, the upper section of the stadium reflects a circular structure with towering vertical LED screens lit up for testing mode.

Cranes and construction equipment have filled up the floor area of the host venue as WWE’s crew working around the clock to complete Wrestlemania 41 stage which is expected to be officially revealed just hours before the Show of Shows kicks of this Saturday night. Plus, a basic concept of the in-progress set has also been revealed, hinting at a casino-themed backdrop, giving homage to Las Vegas’ glam.

WWE appears to be testing the new Wrestlemania 41 Stage we are right around the corner #Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania41 #Leak pic.twitter.com/yfVfo621Hz — 🤔💭🤨🧐 (@YaBiggestCritic) April 16, 2025

BREAKING 🚨: New HD images and a VIDEO of the Wrestlemania 41 Stage has been discovered. pic.twitter.com/rAKKoNB1Is — jace (@vurawrestling) April 15, 2025

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year, as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul