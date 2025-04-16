With the current absence from All Elite Wrestling TV programming being extended for Mariah May, fans are busy finding out her whereabouts. Since she was the breakout star of 2024, her popularity skyrocketed throughout a lengthy title reign, but that top status might not have been enough to hold her down in the Tony Khan-owned company. Given the current scenario, chances are high that she will head to WWE, her eventual destination.

According to the updates provided by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there’s talk behind the scenes that Mariah May has her eyes set on WWE and people in the company are already aware of it. However, with her contract still intact with AEW, she might get an official entry until and unless the summer arrives.

“I know from people in WWE…they know she wants to go there,” Meltzer said. “I don’t know when her contract is up, everyone seems to think it’s this summer.”

Mariah May rumoredly under AEW contract until late 2025?

Bryan Alvarez also supported the idea, reminding that Mariah May signed a two-year contract in November 2023 when she joined AEW. Calculating the timespan, her contract might not be quite up yet and should be intact until the end of 2025. However, given the current scenario, but in AEW, insiders are already expecting her departure.

“I was given the impression it’s a two-year deal that she signed originally, so you can do the math. I have heard the same thing. At least in AEW, there’s a belief she’s heading to WWE,” Alvarez added.

The exit speculation was further fueled after Mariah May posted an Instagram story with a plane window this weekend, with a quote saying, “You can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.” With her AEW future up in the air, the timing of this post couldn’t be more accurate, as many assumed this was an indication of her WWE-bound mind.

In additional update, Meltzer noted that AEW creative head Tony Khan has the tendency to pull talent off TV once he gets to know that a talent is leaving much like Saraya, earlier this year. That could explain why Mariah May isn’t included in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament or any current storylines. WWE may not offer the same perk as AEW did but that won’t matter given this job has always been her dream.

After experiencing an initial rise in her career through STARDOM, Mariah May made her on-screen AEW debut on an November 2023 edition of Dynamite. Immediately aligned with Storm, their alliance had one of the most memorable feuds in AEW history. May defeated Storm for the AEW women’s title at All In London in August 2024 and held the title for 174 days before dropping it back to Storm at February’s Grand Slam Australia.