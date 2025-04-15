One of the younger WWE NXT talents performing under the Fatal Influence faction banner is Jazmyn Nyx. At a time when she could be hoping for a better future in the WWE, her career could face negative consequences after being under heavy criticism on social media. This comes following the circulation of a video showing her and her boyfriend Bryton making offensive remarks during a livestream from Disneyland.

While the WWE NXT Superstar herself didn’t say anything wrong, she is now facing public backlash for laughing along and offering protest as her boyfriend mocked a disabled person and made some racist comments.

As seen in the video, Bryton was making fun of a disabled person after helping him out with a penny, “What up big man, oh my god he f***** growled at me. He just growled at me like a f****** dog.” At this, Nyx could be heard laughing in response,

The WWE NXT wrestler continued strolling with Bryton as the latter appeared to mock Indian music and threw some insensitive comments about Asian cultures. While looking at a Japanese pagoda structure, he questioned its origin, “This gotta be China or Japan, same thing.” Later, at a restaurant with Asian women, he asked, “They speak English?” sparking widespread anger online.

WWE NXT wrestler Jazmyn Nyx caught laughing while her boyfriend mocks a disabled person and makes racist commentspic.twitter.com/HZhBdBxbPg — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 15, 2025

Social media irate about WWE NXT Superstar’s insensitive behavior

“Jazmyn Nyx and her boyfriend filming themselves laughing and making fun of people with disabilities? yikes.. this is some really evil s***,” wrote a user while another noted that Nyx should be called to the main roster from WWE NXT, as early as possible so that she could be eaten alive there by the formidable talents.

“Not sure what Jazmyn Nyx and her idiot boyfriend were thinking uploading a video of him being racist and ableist while she laughs along. M*rons,” another Twitter user wrote.

No public statement has been released on the part of Nyx or the WWE, as of this writing, and there’s no update on whether Nyx will be facing negativity in her career due to the incident. There could be some reflection on tonight’s scheduled WWE NXT episode that serves as the go-home show for the Stand & Deliver premium live event.

Real name, Jade Arianna Gentile, Nyx was announced to be signed with the WWE as part of the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class. She started on WWE NXT as a student at Chase University and befriended fellow student Jacy Jayne. Last summer, Nyx and Jayne aligned themselves with Fallon Henley to start functioning as the Fatal Influence group.