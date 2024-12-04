The new sensational middle order batter for England, Harry Brook, has climbed up the ladder to claim a huge height in the ICC Test batting rankings, where he has emerged as the new challenge for the veteran and topper Joe Root after making good ground on the latest Men’s Test batter rankings.

Brook scored his seventh Test century through a superb 171-run knock at the Hagley Oval in the first innings of their eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Christchurch and gained two spots to move second on the updated rankings of the Test batters.

The former captain of the side, Joe Root, struggled in the last week, with a rare failure of his first Test duck in more than two years. Brook, his team-mate on the national side and the Yorkshire side has closed the gap by gaining 41 rating points while obtaining a new career-high rating.

He has raised over the Indian opening batter, left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has now dropped down to the fourth position in the Test batter rankings despite scoring a superb 161-run knock against Australia in the opening Test at Perth.

The wicket-keeper batter for the thee Lions, Ollie Pope, has moved up eight spots in the ICC rankings after his 80-odd run knock, while the captain of the side, Ben Stokes, has moved seven places north with an impressive contribution with the bat against the Black Caps.

Marco Jansen makes a major climb among the ICC all-rounders

There is also movement inside the top ten after the end of the opening Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Kingsmead in Durban, where the home side made the first stride with a huge victory to go 1-0 up before the second Test at Port Elizabeth.

The new star all-rounder of the Island side, Kamindu Mendis, and the leader of the Proteas, Temba Bavuma, have achieved career-high ratings at the end of the Durban Test. The former gained two spots to move seventh for the Test batters in the ICC rankings, while the right-handed batter has been boosted with a push of 14 places to the tenth place overall, thanks to his 70 and 113 during their 233-run victory.

Dinesh Chandimal, who was promoted to number three in the batting order for the previous game, showed incredible patience in the second innings and has been pushed up by two spots to the 17th, while Tristan Stubbs, with another red-ball century, has gone up 29 spots to 42nd.

The Test bowlers and all-rounders have also made major steps towards the north end of the ICC rankings. The left-handed pacer Marco Jansen, who earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 11 wickets in the two innings, including the spell of 7/13 in the first innings, has achieved career-high ratings in the list.

In the all-rounder list, the lanky pacer has gone up to ninth place, with the pair of India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin leading the category. Pacer Vishwa Fernando has improved in the bowling ranks from the Sri Lankan perspective, while Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir making improvements in the ICC ratings.

Pakistan sealed a 0-3 whitewash over the hosts Zimbabwe side. Their powerful opening batter, Saim Ayub, has gained 12 spots to move 78thon the list of ICC ODI batters. Zimbabwe’s veteran all-rounder and captain, Sikandar Raza, has been boosted with six places to 40th among the ODI bowlers.