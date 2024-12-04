The former pace bowler of Australia, Ryan Harris, has slammed the comments of the former captain and opening batter of India, Sunil Gavaskar, regarding the politics in the Australian dressing room before the second of the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval.

Ryan Harris has claimed that politics is something that does not take place in their country, but he has experienced the same in India, having lived there for a bit. The start of the event was when the lanky pacer, Josh Hazlewood, commented that the batting responsibility had already been shifted towards the batters even before the end of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Days after their mammoth 295-run defeat, the pacer suffered from the injury and was ruled out of the second contest, which sparked the debate. Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, speculated if the side has been devasted with the disease of politics.

“Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test, and possibly the series, with a supposed side strain. Strange, that, since nobody had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at that media conference.” The former captain of the Blue Brigade wrote his view.

Ryan Harris wasn’t happy with the choice of words and compared the comment with ‘garbage’ besides replying that all of these are nothing but rubbish.

“Look, there are no, factions. That’s just all garbage. I’ve even heard Mr. Gavaskar coming out and saying there’s some faction. It’s all rubbish. That doesn’t happen in Australia. I know it happens in India. I’ve lived there.” The 45-year-old fast bowler expressed in a recent interaction with Indian Express.

“S unil Gavaskar is just throwing a little grenade over her e”- Ryan Harris

The veteran pace bowler was surprised by the claims of the New South Wales pacer missing a Test match only because of his comment. Hazlewood had a fantastic previous encounter in Perth, where he finished with 4/29 in 13 overs at an economy rate of 2.2, including the wickets of Virat Kohli, besides following it up with figures of 1/28 in 21 overs in the second innings when the run rate of the Indian side was over three and a half.

“There’s no politics, and no, you don’t miss a game (On Josh Hazlewood) for saying what he said. I’ve spoken to a couple of the boys here, and everyone’s smart. They just know our media and how they work. The Australian media have jumped on it because we went so badly in Perth. But you’re allowed to be outplayed.” Ryan Harris defended.

India has been unbeaten in the BGT series since 2014/15. Australia failed to script victory in their last two Test series at home against India during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 summer, and the Perth defeat has taken another step towards the same issue.

Ryan Harris highlighted that he has all the respect for Gavaskar, who was addressed as the ‘legend of the game’ and felt that the latter had just been trying to throw a little grenade to the media.

“You know, what Australian media and people have got to realize is that India has won here the last couple of times, and they’re a very good team. I mean, it’s only one test. I mean, I have all the respect for Gavaskar, he’s a legend of the game. He is just throwing a little grenade over here, and the media have just got hold of him and are having a feast.” Ryan Harris concluded.

The second day-night Test will begin on December 06, and more than the bowler, the focus will be firm on the batters.