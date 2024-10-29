The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana grabbed the spotlight during the recent 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 19 scalps in 11 innings at an average of little over 20 and a strike rate of 13.31 Besides the economy of 9.08, had a dream of playing the longest format of the game.

Harshit Rana has earned his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, which starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The youngster believes his competitive attitude is similar to that of the Australians.

The Delhi pacer, who has displayed some of his animated celebrations on the back of taking a wicket during the last IPL, is aiming to receive his maiden Test cap in the summer, as he is among the three uncapped players, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Kumar Reddy, to be included in the series.

Harshit Rana recognizes current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir for backing

The youngster has played just nine first-class games, in which he has picked up 36 wickets at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 38, with the help of one five-wicket haul and a best bowling figure of 7/45 in an innings. Even with the bat, he has scored 410 runs at an average of 41, thanks to his one half-century and century each.

Harshit Rana looks back at the dream of his father, which was to play a red-ball game against England at Lord’s, but he is ready to take the field down under.

“The kind of competitive attitude I like to play cricket with on the field is very similar to Australia’s. It was my father’s dream that I play a Test against England sometime at Lord’s, but I personally like Australia more. I am proud of myself, that my name came up for this tour.” Harshit Rana expressed ESPNcricinfo after his selection in the Test team.

The 22-year-old was part of the traveling reserve with the Blue Brigade during the first couple of Test matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune against New Zealand. But he was released from the squad to be able to take part in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game, where he smashed a half-century and picked up a five-wicket haul.

“Only when the team was announced did I know I was going to Australia. However, I had indications that I might be selected for the Australia tour because they had me with the team to prepare. Being selected for the Australia tour is a big deal for me.” Harshit Rana shed light during the interaction.

In the last two seasons of the IPL, during 2023 and 2022, the right-arm pacer has played eight games where he bagged six wickets at an average of more than 40 and an economy of more than nine. Even though the KKR pacer is yet to make his ODI and T20I debut, he has highlighted his learning about being with the side for quite some months.

“I have been with the Indian team continuously since the IPL, and I have learned a lot of things there. This lesson is not only about cricket but also about life, how a sportsperson advances in his career and life. Even as a cricketer, I have grown a lot by being with the Indian team.” Harshit Rana added.

He credited their current head coach and the former Knight Riders mentor, Gautam Gambhir, for his attitude before revealing how the chats with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have helped him make huge progress.