The veteran spin all-rounder of the Bangladesh side, Shakib Al Hasan, has still not confirmed his participation in the upcoming three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to begin on November 06 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The experienced batter is expected to inform the final call in the next few days.

Shakib Al Hasan, during the second of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Kanpur, desired to feature his farewell red-ball game at home against South Africa while announcing that he has already played his last T20I game during the 20-over World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

However, the current political disturbance in the country didn’t let the all-rounder come back home due to security reasons, which ruled him out of the Dhaka Test match against the Proteas. Given he hasn’t arrived there yet, the left-handed batter is likely to miss the Chattogram red-ball contest, which starts on October 30 (Wednesday).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has assured that Shakib Al Hasan won’t be facing any trouble even if he returns home to play the Rainbow Nation. However, they later changed their stance only to make sure no such crazy incident took place during the series, which shifted the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to Dubai and Sharjah.

Shakib Al Hasan eyes Champions Trophy 2025 before taking call on ODI future

The Magura-born has been part of 71 Tests where has notched up 4609 runs at an average of under 38 and a strike rate of over 60 with the help of 31 half-centuries and five centuries at a best score of 217 runs. With the ball, he has also picked up 246 scalps in 121 innings at an average of under 32 and a strike rate of more than ten overs.

When it comes to the 50-over form of the game, the 37-year-old smashed 7570 runs in 234 innings at an average of little under 38 and a strike rate of over 80, shouldering on 56 half-centuries and nine centuries at a best score of unbeaten 134 runs. In the bowling department, he has bagged 317 scalps at an average of below 30 and a strike rate of around seven overs, with a best bowling figure of 5/29 in an innings.

The last of these ODIs came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi nearly a year ago against Sri Lanka. While declaring his desire for the Test future, Shakib Al Hasan also noted that he is looking forward to being part of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from the second week of February.

In that scenario, the three matches against Afghanistan, as well as the upcoming three 50-over games against West Indies, are going to give him a great stage to prepare for the event. However, the former captain of the side is yet to inform his next move to the board.

“How I can tell (whether I will be playing the ODIs against Afghanistan or not) BCB should tell about it.” The poster boy of Bangladesh expressed to Cricbuzz.

The reports have claimed that certain selectors believed that it wouldn’t be the right idea to pick him all the time if Shakib Al Hasan kept joining from overseas. However, the final decision on his place will be taken later by the members of the BCB’s selection panel, who are expected to name a new captain for the trip.