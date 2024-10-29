Harshit Rana, the Delhi fast bowler, has been called up for India’s third and final Test against New Zealand, which will be held in Mumbai beginning November 1. This news was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and it has been reported that Rana might make his Test debut.

The third Test between India and New Zealand begins on Friday (1 November). The teams’ dead rubber third encounter is scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s historic Wankhede Stadium.

Harshit Rana has been named to the Indian team following his outstanding performances in the Ranji Trophy. Playing for Delhi, the fast bowler put in a magnificent effort with both bat and ball, helping his team win the game with his heroics.

Rana picked up five wickets and scored fifty while batting at number eight. He served as a traveling reserve for the Indian team in the ongoing New Zealand series. However, he was later discharged from the squad to participate in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Harshit Rana to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India XI for Mumbai Test v New Zealand?

It’s unclear at this stage if he has been added as an injury cover – there is no update on any fresh injuries, especially to the fast bowlers – or as a main squad member.

Rana was named one of three uncapped players in India’s 18-member Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (November 2024 to January 2025), however, he was a reserve for the first two Tests against New Zealand despite having only played nine first-class games at the time.

Harshit Rana took five wickets in the first innings against Assam, bringing his total to seven at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while also hitting a fast 59 from No. 8 in Delhi’s first innings.

Most likely, Harshit Rana will make his India Test debut in Mumbai in place of Jasprit Bumrah, as the third Test is a dead rubber with New Zealand already having won the series 2-0. Bumrah, who is a key component for India on the tour of Australia will require extra rest as he is expected to spearhead the Indian bowling attack in the five-Test series down under.

He boasts an impressive First Class record as well as he picked up 36 wickets at an average of 24.75 in nine games. If given an opportunity, he would be eager to make an impact and would be high on confidence, especially after his heroics in the last game in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

