Harshit Rana created quite a lot of buzz when he joined the Indian team camp ahead of the third Test against New Zealand to be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. There were reports that India might employ the services of Rana and rest Jasprit Bumrah, who has played 4 Tests in a row.

Rana, who has been chosen in the India squad for the Australia Test tour, joined the Indian camp in Mumbai and was seen bowling to India batters in the nets to prep them for the final Test against New Zealand.

Not only that but Harshit Rana is set to make his debut for the India National Cricket Team in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which will host the last match of the three-match series. The conjecture intensified when he was spotted with the Indian team on the eve of the third Test.

Harshit Rana was spotted bowling at Shubman Gill in the nets. This sparked speculation that he had been added to the team and would play the last Test against the New Zealand National Cricket Team. He first served as the team’s traveling reserve.

Gautam Gambhir shatters Harshit Rana’s dream of India’s debut in the Mumbai Test

With rumors spreading about Harshit Rana joining the Indian team, head coach Gautam Gambhir lashed out. He added that the fast bowler has been called up to train ahead of the Australia tour, which begins on November 22nd.

Gautam Gambhir also mentioned that the assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, explained on the last day that they had not added anyone to the team.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the last Test against the New Zealand National Cricket Team, the Indian head coach stated: “I don’t know where this has come from. Harshit Rana is here to train with the squad ahead of the tour to Australia. Abhishek made it very clear yesterday that no one has been added to the squad.”

The quick bowler has been working hard over the previous few months. His outstanding results have propelled him into the Indian setup in all three formats of the game.

He recently performed admirably for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Assam. The bowler returned with five wickets and a fifty, batting at number eight. Overall, he has 36 wickets at an average of 24.75 in nine FC matches.

Also Read: Minimum Bid Amount For A Player In IPL 2025 Mega Auction Increased From INR 20 Lakhs