The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), a cricketing spectacle that combines sports and entertainment, has always been at the forefront of innovation, not just in games but also in its business strategy. As we prepare for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, a big change has attracted the attention of fans, experts, and players alike.

In the most recent IPL 2025 auction update, the minimum basic price for a player has been disclosed. The amount is bigger than the previous one, which has provided significant relief to new players.

New players to get INR 30 lakhs instead of 20 lakhs as minimum bid amount

Previously, the minimum bid for players, particularly those who had yet to distinguish themselves on the international arena or who lacked extensive IPL experience, began at Rs 20 lakh.

According to the revised guidelines, a player’s minimum offer amount is now INR 30 lakhs, up from INR 20 lakhs previously. This means that if a player is selected by a team during the mega auction, he will earn at least INR 30 lakhs.

NEW: The minimum bid amount for a player in #IPL2025Auction will be 30 lakhs. Previously, it was 20 lakhs. #Exclusive #IPL2025 — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) October 29, 2024

The rise in purse from INR 100 lakhs to INR 120 lakhs in IPL 2025 may have contributed to an increase in each player’s minimum base price. It will assist rookie and unknown players earn more money in the auction, where they currently earn very little.

Big players already make a lot of money at auctions or through retention, but unknown players must perform exceptionally well before their stocks rise. Finally, young Indian players will be rewarded, which should benefit the league as a whole.

Players will receive additional match fees of INR 7.5 lakhs in IPL 2025

Earlier, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, declared that players will receive an INR 7.5 lakh match money every game beginning next season. In addition to their contracted compensation, a player who participates in all league games will receive an additional INR 1.05 crore.

For players, particularly uncapped ones, this represents a considerable increase in their initial IPL earnings, which provides them with greater financial security and motivation. However, this suggests that franchises may need to be more cautious with their spending, as the higher base price may result in a faster depletion of their auction purses.

Each IPL club will set aside INR 12.60 crores for match expenses, which should help players acquire financial stability.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount.” posted Jay Shah.

In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 28, 2024

As we approach the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, the modification in the minimum bidding price will surely be discussed. It’s a move that might change how teams design their squads, how players view their worth, and how the IPL maintains its position as the world’s leading financial innovator in cricket.

Also read: Mayank Yadav Out Of 4 T20Is vs South Africa? Critical Career-threatening Injury Revealed

