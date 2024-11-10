There is hardly a record that the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, hasn’t been able to achieve. But the Haryana batter, Yashvardhan Dalal, delivered an incredible performance with the bat in hand during the CK Nayudu Trophy games against Mumbai on Saturday (November 09). The encounter took place at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Sultanpur.

In the history of the CK Nayudu trophy, the Haryana batter played one of the most remarkable knocks. While opening the batting for the side, Yashvardhan took the aggressive version of his batting from the beginning and delivered a massive knock that put the team in a commanding position.

The young upcoming talent of Indian cricket has hit the headlines with his outstanding performances regularly. However, to claim such a huge feat against Mumbai, where he produced one of the best innings of first-class cricket to date against some decent bowlers, he has started to grab the attention of the franchises ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Haryana opener breaks the record of Sameer Rizvi with quadruple-century

The opening batter of the Haryana side smashed an extraordinary knock, where he celebrated a quadruple century against Mumbai, reaching a stunning 400 runs in just 451 deliveries. The knock featured 44 boundaries and ten sixes, putting enormous pressure on the opposition with his dominant batting on display.

Dalal was well supported by his opening partner, Arsh Ranga, who also managed to notch up 151 runs in 131 deliveries, with the help of 18 boundaries and one six. The opening pair put on 410 runs for the first innings, as none of the Mumbai bowlers had any idea to get better of those two batters.

Haryana went off to a flying and flawless batting. Dalal’s quest for runs showed no end despite him reaching the 400-run mark. He continued with the bat with impressive intensity, finishing the second day with an unbeaten knock of 426 runs. The eyes are firmly on the 500-run individual mark going into the third day’s play.

In the knock, he went past the highest score of the competition by Sameer Rizvi. The Uttar Pradesh right-handed batter had scored 312 runs in just 266 deliveries against Saurashtra last season. The 20-year-old, however, has struggled in his 12 innings of the FC format with just 97 runs at an average of 8.81 thanks to the best score of unbeaten 28 runs.

On the back of Yashvardhan’s marathon innings, Haryana declared their first innings on 732/8 early on the third morning. The importance was to give their bowlers enough time to pick up 20 wickets in the encounter.

The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few weeks away, and this knock will be a fresh win in the minds of the franchise owners who could take a gamble on the youngster. Having been so consistent in domestic cricket, he will be keen to carry the rich vein forward and secure a spot on the big stage.