The all-rounder of the Pakistan side, Hasan Ali, has displayed his emotions on the back of the PCB dropping their star batter, Babar Azam, and the two pacers of the side, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. All of these three players, along with Sarfaraz Ahmed, have been released from the squad for the second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the trio has been given a break for the last two red-ball games so that they can work on their technique and other skills to get better in the future of their career.

The form and fitness level have dropped tremendously for the three players as they are looking forward to their upcoming commitments for the 2024-25 season of international cricket. Additionally, Abrar Ahmed will also be unavailable for the selection due to dengue fever.

“Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.” The official statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed.

Also Read: Harry Brook Gets Special Mention From James Anderson After Milestone 300 vs Pakistan

This has been huge news for the fans, given Babar has been one of their vital members in the batting department for such a long time, while Afridi and Naseem have been excellent with the ball in hand.

In the ongoing year, the left-arm pacer has picked up only three wickets in four innings at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 116 with an economy rate of close to four. Last time in the same format, he picked up 14 wickets in eight innings at an average of under 40.

Hasan Ali Reacts on Pakistan Players Getting Dropped

The Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali has taken on X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice his response to encourage the trio. In a message, he reminded his teammates how the setbacks would only make the players fully stronger in the future. The three veterans of the side have already contributed so much to the country, and he urges them to stay confident.

“Tough times only make comebacks sweeter! My brothers, you’re champions! You’ve done wonders for Pakistan and will continue to do so. Keep believing, and you’ll be back stronger than ever, Inshallah!” Hasan Ali wrote.

Despite the criticism on his form recently, Babar remains one of the vital members of the side at the age of 29 and is expected to carry the legacy of the side. His absence from the team will leave a significant gap in the middle order of the side for the second Test match against England in the last two Test matches.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah will be absent for these Tests, which means that the Green Brigade won’t have much experience in their bowling line-up. When a partnership got bigger and better, it would be up to the youngsters to find a way to get out of the trouble against England, who won the opening game of the series by an innings and 47-run margin.

Also Read: Watch: Rahul Dravid Returns To The Indian Team Before 1st Test vs New Zealand; Catches Up With Virat Kohli

Pakistan has, however, retained its openers in the side. Saim Ayub failed on both occasions of the game. The team is coming on the back of a historic and stunning series defeat against Bangladesh and another potential series defeat will be huge for the future of the system.

The second game will take place on October 15 on the same ground on the same strip, which is expected to make spin a huge weapon.