It has been a bit of a dodgy and imbalanced in the last few weeks for Harry Brook, who has been hailed as the next big thing for England across formats. The short ball in the last Ashes 2023 troubled him a lot as Australia kept on pushing the same master plan to get the batter dismissed regularly.

In this home summer, Harry Brook was thrown the challenge differently. Sri Lanka’s pacers kept on bowling outside the off-stump, and despite being aggressive, the Yorkshire-born was putting the blade to those wide-angled deliveries. He received so much criticism by the end of the red-ball summer.

With most of the players taking a break, he was given the responsibility to captain the ODI side against Australia, who started on a fantastic note with two successive victories before Brook carried their comeback in the series with some powerful knocks.

James Anderson compares Harry Brook with Joe Root and Kevin Pietersen

The former England veteran pacer, James Anderson, has displayed massive praise on their youngster Harry Brook by putting him in the same bracket with Joe Root and Kevin Pietersen, both of whom have been pillars for the side. These comments came after the massive 300-run knock from the youngster.

Harry Brook became just the sixth England batter to score a triple hundred in the red-ball format of the game. He smashed 317 runs in just 322 deliveries, shouldering on 29 boundaries and three sixes in the opening game of the three-match Test series against Pakistan in Multan.

In just 19 five-day games, the right-handed batter has smacked 1875 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of nearly 90, shouldering on nine half-centuries and one century with a best score of 210. In this ongoing year, he has fetched up 694 runs already in just seven games at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of more than 80.

When it comes to his performance in various countries, Harry Brook has featured in only two regions apart from his home, where he has collected 761 runs in 21 innings at an average of under 40 and a strike rate of nearly 80. However, in Pakistan, he averages more than 130 for his 785 runs in just six innings.

Anderson has highlighted how the 25-year-old has the attributes and the skills to overtake the likes of Root and Pietersen in the future and could become one of the best on their side.

“Harry Brook is on the way to being in the top three that I’ve played with. It’s Root, Pietersen and him. He’s got all the attributes to overtake them.” The New England bowling consultant expressed on the Tailenders Podcast. “He’s just got everything. Without trying to big him up too much because he’s still really early in his test career, I do think that he’s got the perfect amount of each of those two and that’s what will make him the best that we’ve ever had.”

As a batter in this modern generation, it’s important to have a proper balance between attack and defense, as both Root and Pietersen used to have and Brook has been in the right direction.

“But he’s got the shots of both Root and Pietersen. He can destroy an attack if he wants to, he can play a longer innings if he needs to. The thing that’s similar between Root and Harry Brook is that they love batting. They literally couldn’t care less what format it is. They just want to bat. They want to have fun doing it.” The Lancashire bowler concluded.

He will look to carry the same purple patch in the last two Tests in Pakistan and later in the three-match red-ball series in New Zealand in the winter.