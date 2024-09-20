Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh pacer, made quite a name for himself in his first Test in India, as he picked a five-wicket haul in India first innings in the Chennai Test. Mahmud concluded with 5-83 in 22.2 overs as India were dismissed for 376 in their first innings.

Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud’s new-ball partner, also took three wickets. Taskin was vital in lowering India to under 400 on the second day, finishing with 3-55.

Ravi Ashwin was bundled out for 113 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja was the first Indian wicket to fall on day 2, getting out for his overnight score of 86 runs. This ended the 199-run partnership between the two all-rounders. The tail followed quickly for India, but it was an amazing recovery from 144/6 at one stage.

Hasan Mahmud creates history with his five-wicket haul against India

Hasan was easily Bangladesh’s best bowler during the first two sessions of Day 1. He took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in his opening spell, reducing India to 34-3 after 10 overs.

Picking up the huge wickets of the current Indian side boosted Mahmud’s confidence, and he continued to persist on a good line and length. He not only took wickets, but he also went past the outside and inside edge multiple times.

Rishabh Pant counterattacked, bringing India near to the 100-run milestone. But Mahmud returned to dismiss him, caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Pant was out for 39 runs, adding 62 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Hasan’s fourth wicket proved to be the highlight of the day for the young pacer and after he completed his fifer on day 2 by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah, Mahmud created history.

Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to pick up five wickets in India. Before him, fast bowler Abu Jayed had the greatest numbers by a Bangladeshi bowler in Indian circumstances. Jayed claimed 4-108 in Indore in 2019.

Hasan Mahmud departs the field with a remarkable five-wicket haul, making history as the first Bangladeshi bowler to accomplish this in a Test match on Indian soil.👏🇧🇩 PC: BCCI#BCB #Cricket #INDvBAN #WTC25 pic.twitter.com/Ff7K0wNpFE — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 20, 2024

However, in reply, Bangladesh got their batting rattled by India pacers as Akash Deep picked two wickets in one over, while Jasprit Bumrah destroyed the top, middle and lower order of Bangladeshi batting.

Shakib Al Hasan made 32, Litton Das made 22 and Najmul Hossain Shanto made 20 runs as Bangladesh was 130/9 at the time of writing this piece.

