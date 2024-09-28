The Afghanistan captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, was asked to pick up his all-time world ODI XI, where he has surprised the whole world with the exclusion of the former World Cup-winning captain and the veteran wicket-keeper batter, MS Dhoni, besides including the former Pakistan player, Rashid Latif.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has decided to go with the former opening batter of the Green Brigade, Saeed Anwar, and the current ODI and Test captain of the Indian side, Rohit Sharma, as the two openers in the team. Anwar smashed 8824 runs in the 50-over format of the game in 247 matches at an average of over 80, with 11 centuries.

The Nagpur-born, meanwhile, is at the eleventh position in the table with 10866 runs in 265 games at an average of around 50 with a strike rate of over 90, thanks to his 31 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi denies MS Dhoni a place in his all-time ODI XI

The left-handed middle batter has gone with Virat Kohli at number three, who is the third-highest run-getter of the format with 13906 runs in 295 games at an average of around 60 and a strike rate of over 90 with the help of 50 centuries and 72 half-centuries.

The Sri Lankan veteran Kumar Sangakkara will follow the loss at number four, who is the second run-scorer of the format with 14234 runs in 404 games at a strike rate of around 80, thanks to his 25 centuries and 93 half-centuries.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has also denied the greatest Sachin Tendulkar a place in the team and kept Inzamam Ul Haq and Mahela Jayawardene in the team. The former Pakistan captain is the seventh highest run-getter of the format with 11739 runs, while the former Sri Lankan batter has clubbed 12650 ODI runs.

Then came the most interesting part, where the veteran has gone with Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif, over the three ICC trophy-winning captain, MS Dhoni. Latif, the former coach of the Pakistan side, managed 1709 runs in 166 ODIs at an average of under 20 and a strike rate of below 80, thanks to his three half-centuries with a best score of 79.

“At number seven? (I am not sure). Sangakkara will play only as a batter of the side. So, wicket-keeper, (I will go with) Rashid Latif.” Hashmatullah Shahidi remarked during the podcast.

“Rashid Latif over MS Dhoni?” The presenter asked him twice with a beaming smile. But, the left-handed batter smiled lightly and accepted Latif’s position in the team. Dhoni is the 12th highest run-getter in ODI with 10773 runs.

The two all-rounders of the side are Andrew Flintoff and Rashid Khan. Flintoff has done well in the format with both bat and ball, but that wasn’t something significant in his case. His team-mate has bagged 190 ODI scalps in 105 games at an average of under 20 and an economy rate of 4.21 with a strike rate of nearly five overs.

The two pacers in the side are Waqar Younis and the current premier pacer across formats, Jasprit Bumrah. The latter has 149 wickets in 89 games at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of just more than five overs. Younis, on the flip of the coin, is third on the list with 416 wickets in 262 games.

World ODI XI for Hashmatullah Shahidi

Saeed Anwar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mahela Jayewardene, Rashid Latif, Andrew Flintoff, Rashid Khan, Waqar Younis, Jasprit Bumrah.