The Afghanistan captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, has looked back at their historic victory against Pakistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they recorded an eight-wicket victory over Babar Azam’s men at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This gave more life to the intense rivalry between the two countries.

The top three Afghanistan batters enjoyed their respective half-centuries, while Hashmatullah Shahidi remained unbeaten on 48 runs to carry the team over the line in that contest. In a discussion in a recent podcast, the left-handed batter addressed the significant turnaround against the Green Brigade.

“Back home, people were very happy, and if you look at the previous World Cups, the Asia Cup, and the series we had played against Pakistan, we had come very close but didn’t win. If we talk about the 2019 World Cup, the match was in our hands but slipped away from us in the end.” The Logar-born expressed in the podcast.

No Pakistan in Hashmatullah Shahidi’s semifinalist for Champions Trophy 2025

The top-order batter of the side recalled their Asia Cup game in 2022 against the same opponent, where they were ahead in the contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium until the left-arm pacer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, was smashed for two over-boundaries by Naseem Shah.

“In the 2022 Asia Cup, Fazalhaq got hit for two sixes by Naseem Shah. Then there was the series against Sri Lanka, where we also came very close; one match went to the last over, and Pakistan won that as well. So we were feeling very heavy inside because we had lost almost eight matches that we had been winning.” Hashmatullah Shahidi looked back during the video.

The leader of the side described that their win over the Pakistan side was more vital and memorable in comparison with the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter against Australia in St. Kitts, which helped the Rashid Khan-led side to get promoted to the semifinal of the tournament.

“When we got the opportunity, I was lucky to lead the team, and I finished the match. After winning, it felt great; I couldn’t sleep the whole night out of happiness.” Hashmatullah Shahidi highlighted in the podcast. “Both wins were important, but the victory over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup was monumental; people were incredibly happy.”

The 29-year-old shared his thoughts on some of the cricketing legends of the game, as he felt that the cover-drive shot of Virat Kohli is much more attractive than Babar Azam’s, while he named the premier Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler.

He also acknowledged the supreme touch of the left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been successful in the white-ball formats.

The upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy is going to take place in Pakistan, and Hashmatullah Shahidi has picked up India, England, Australia, and Afghanistan as the four semi-finalists for the tournament. The host of the podcast was quick enough to point out the recent red-ball series defeat against Bangladesh at home by a 2-0 margin by the Shan Masood-led side.

“The formats are different; this one is ODI now, and it’s a different format.” The veteran handled the question in a better shape.

In the end, he was asked to name his all-time ODI World XI, which was a testament to his knowledge and respect for the game for his peers.

World ODI XI for Hashmatullah Shahidi

Saeed Anwar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mahela Jayewardene, Rashid Latif, Andrew Flintoff, Rashid Khan, Waqar Younis, Jasprit Bumrah.