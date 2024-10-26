Mohammad Shami was a big name missing from the Indian squad that was announced for the Australia Test tour on October 25, 2024, by the BCCI. India is set to play five Tests in Australia and the series will decide the finalists of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

With Mohammad Shami absent, India’s top three fast bowlers in this series are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. Bumrah will undoubtedly head the bowling attack, which will be critical to India’s hopes.

India has also carried three pacers in reserve Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed.

India has chosen an inexperienced pace attack for the Test series against Australia. The only fast bowlers with experience playing Tests in Australia are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The other quicks on the squad are Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, but neither has experience in Australia.

Bumrah has been a part of India’s last two tours to Australia, and Siraj earned his Test debut in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Akash Deep is the third quick and is expected to have a significant role in the series.

Reason Revealed why Mohammad Shami is not going to Australia

Notably, Mohammad Shami underwent right Achilles tendon surgery earlier this year. Due to the surgery, he was unable to participate in the IPL 2024 or the T20 World Cup 2024.

He was scheduled to make his international comeback in Tests against Bangladesh following his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, Shami was unable to play in the Bangladesh Tests.

Mohammad Shami was due to make his return to New Zealand after playing a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal, but a swelling on his knee derailed his preparations. Doubts had already started appearing on his availability for the five Tests in Australia and it has now been confirmed that Shami won’t be a part of India’s squad.

Mohammed Shami has already begun bowling in the nets. His footage of bowling in the nets have gone viral on social media, but selectors believe he needs more time to be ready for the grind of Test cricket.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on November 22. The five-match Test series will be played in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

