The last couple of weeks haven’t been easy for India in the longest format of the game as they lost their maiden home Test match against New Zealand after 36 years and have found themselves on the edge of losing a red-ball home series during the second of the three-match Test series in Pune, for the first time since 2012/13.

India was bundled out for only 46 in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test match after their captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first on a wet surface which was under the covers for nearly four days. That was the third-lowest innings score for the home side in the format.

The Tom Latham-led side got a huge lead of over 350 runs in the first innings and was near to take full authority on the game. However, the hosts showed their character in the second innings of the game, putting up over 450 runs as both Rohit and Virat Kohli celebrated their respective half-centuries.

Also Read: Jason Gillespie Blames PCB Over Diminished Role As Head Coach; Expresses Frustrations

The middle order worked out in a better way, as Sarfaraz Khan and the wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant put up a mammoth partnership between themselves for the fourth wicket. The former celebrated his maiden Test century, while the latter missed out on 99. However, the lower order of India didn’t work out again.

Ramiz Raja makes fun of India’s batting during commentary of Pak vs Eng Test

The target of 107 was never going to be enough for the home side to defend. But the way they started with the wicket of Latham on the score of zero could have been a troubling scenario for the WTC runners-up.

The partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Will Young carried the visiting side over the line with eight wickets in hand as India went 1-0 down in the series.

The former Pakistan batter and the chairman of the PCB, Ramiz Raja, didn’t miss the opportunity during the second day of the third and final day of the series between them and England in Rawalpindi to crack a joke on the recent struggle of the neighbors while on commentary.

“Michael Atherton told me that India was bowled out for 46 runs, so I’ve made it my mobile ringtone.” The former batter of the Pakistan side expressed on air.

Even on the second Test match in Pune, the home management decided to come up with a slow and low spinning surface, but they lost the toss and were asked to bat second on the surface, where batting would be nothing short of a nightmare in the fourth innings.

Despite bundling out of the away team for 259 on the opening day of the fixture, they struggled with the bat and were blown away for 156 in the first innings before the Mitchell Santner storm. That put India under enormous pressure of losing their proud record of not losing a home Test series for the last 12 years.

Also Read: IPL Winning Captain To Enter Mega Auction In 2025!! Shocking Move After Massive Deal

The Blackcaps clubbed 255 in their second innings, setting a target of 359 in the fourth innings. Even though India has started well with the bat, showing the aggressive brand of cricket, it won’t be an easy job on that surface, which has been bouncing awkwardly.

The third and final game between India and New Zealand in the series begins on November 01 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A defeat there could destroy their chances of a third successive WTC Final.