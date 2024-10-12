Home Mohammad Shami was the huge name missing from the Indian squad for the New Zealand Tests that was announced by the BCCI on October 11, 2024.

The experienced bowler, who has been a valuable asset to India’s bowling attack, is failed to recuperate from an ankle ailment that has kept him out of play since the ODI World Cup 2023 final in November 2023.

Mohammad Shami was intended to begin his cricket career with the Ranji Trophy, and many expected the pacer to play in the New Zealand Tests to gain experience.

The selectors have decided to drop left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of the squad for the Bangladesh series. The three Tests will be played in Bengaluru (Oct 16-20), Pune (Oct 24-28), and Mumbai (Nov 1-5).

These will be India’s final Tests at home before they fly out to Australia for a five-Test series BGT 2024-25 series that will decide the finalists of the ICC WTC 2025 final.

Revealed: why Mohammad Shami was not picked?

Mohammad Shami’s absence has prompted concerns about the Indian cricket team’s preparation for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Shami continues to recover from surgery for his ankle injury.

Fans had hoped to see the experienced bowler return to action in India’s next home series against New Zealand, but he has now set his sights on a return during the high-stakes five-match Test series in Australia.

He underwent surgery after sustaining an injury during the World Cup and is targeting a return for the Australia series. The spin-friendly wickets in India have allowed Shami more time to recover and prepare for the crucial series against Australia.

India presently leads the World Test Championships (WTC) standings, with New Zealand, the 2021 title holders, in sixth place.

The series against New Zealand is critical for India to solidify their position in the WTC standings ahead of the vital journey to Australia later this year.

India hopes to reach the WTC final for the third time, after losing to New Zealand and Australia in the previous two editions.

The last time New Zealand visited India was in 2021-22, for a two-match series that the hosts won 1-0.

