Herschelle Gibbs, explosive former South Africa cricketer, has opined on his former teammate Daryll Cullinan’s words that India captain Rohit Sharma is unfit when compared to Virat Kohli. He also stated that Rohit needs to shed some weight.

Rohit Sharma was referred to by Daryll Cullinan as “overweight” and a “flat track bully,” pointing to his recent lackluster play. Rohit isn’t in the best physical condition for a lengthy Test series, Cullinan noted.

Given his current level of fitness, he doubted that Sharma could play in a Test series consisting of four or five matches.

“Look at Rohit, then at Virat. Notice the difference in their physical condition. Rohit is overweight, and not a long-term cricketer anymore. Rohit is not in a good physical condition to play in a four or a five-match Test series,” Cullinan told InsideSport.

Rohit Sharma has scored 3, 6, and 9 runs in the three innings has played so far in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series between India and Australia.

You can see it on TV: Herschelle Gibbs on Rohit Sharma’s fitness

Herschelle Gibbs stressed that each player’s level of fitness is a personal decision when questioned about Daryll Cullinan’s remarks on Rohit Sharma in an interview with InsideSport. Gibbs noted that unfit players are obvious to the public but refrained from mentioning any specific players.

“I think it’s up to the individual.I was only a batter. Rohit doesn’t bowl. It’s up to the individual for me with regards to how much they want to contribute, not only in their own specific skill. If you’re a bowler or a batter, your duty is still to be fit and to try and make a contribution in the field,” Gibbs said an interview with InsideSport.

“I don’t need to mention any names. You can see everything on TV. Those guys that are unfit and carrying a little bit extra, I mean the whole world is there to see. I don’t need to mention any names. The mindset should be, especially with a lot of T20 cricket and obviously with the Champions Trophy coming up, how much you want to contribute and make a difference for your team,” he added.

🚨INSIDESPORT EXCLUSIVE🚨 Legend Herschelle Gibbs speaks about Rohit Sharma’s fitness post Daryll Cullinan’s comments about the Indian skipper being “overweight” Watch 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/rVr8clFpIm — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) December 22, 2024

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing hard in the nets ahead of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will begin on Boxing Day (December 26) in Melbourne.

Before the game, Rohit Sharma was training at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when he sustained a knee injury. During Saturday’s practice, he was observed wearing an ice pack on his knee.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya To Retire From ODIs? Omission From VHT 2024-25 Increases Speculations

