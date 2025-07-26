Former India captain Kapil Dev has thrown his support behind Jasprit Bumrah over his growing fitness concerns. At the same time, the legendary cricketer has also expressed his concerns over the right-arm pacer’s bowling action.

Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness has become the talk of the town once again in the ongoing Test series against England. The India pace spearhead was rested for the second Test even though the team lost the first Test. Fortunately, India went on to win the game without their talismanic pacer.

He struggled with his rhythm in the ongoing fourth Test as well. Jasprit Bumrah endured a tough outing with the ball as he conceded 100 or more runs in a Test innings for the first time in his career. He gave away 112 runs and picked up 2 wickets as England posted a huge total of 669.

Jasprit Bumrah one of the best we have: Kapil Dev

Speaking at the PGTI Schedule announcement, Kapil Dev opened up on Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action. While hailing him as one of the best bowlers at present, the World Cup-winning captain stated that the pacer’s unorthodox action puts extra strain on his body.

“I think everybody is different. Times have changed, bodies are different. They are working differently. It is difficult to judge. Yes, he is one of the fast bowlers we have, but his action is so awkward, and it is difficult to sustain,” Kapil said, as quoted by PTI.

“We didn’t think he would be able to play this far because he puts too much stress on the body. But still, he is delivering to the Indian team. So hats off to him,” he added.

Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in the ongoing series. Although he has struggled in the fourth Test, he did well with the ball in the first and third Test. He picked up 12 wickets in those two games including two five-wicket hauls.