Just a few days ago, one of the superstars of Pakistan cricket with the bat in hand, Babar Azam, stepped down from the captaincy of the white-ball format as he weighed on the importance for him to put more observation of his form, where he could again start scoring truck loaded runs for the Green Brigade.

On an overall scale, Babar Azam has been decent in the longest format of the game, with 3962 runs in 54 matches at an average of 44.51 and a strike rate of over 50, shouldering on nine centuries and 26 half-centuries with a best score of 196 runs. In the ODI format of the game, he has nailed 5729 runs at a superb average of over 56 and a strike rate of around 90, with the help of 19 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, the 29-year-old has cracked 4145 runs, third most in the shortest format, with an average of over 41 and a strike rate of 130, with the help of three centuries and 36 half-centuries at a best score of 122.

“N othing to talk about Babar Azam’s resignatio n”- Salman Butt

In the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, he struggled with the bat in bringing an aggressive version of the game. He collected 122 runs in four innings at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of just over 100 with a best score of 44.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Says ‘Now Score Plenty Of Runs For Pakistan’ To Babar Azam After He Quits Captaincy

When it comes to the 50-over format of the game, Babar Azam has cracked 320 runs in nine innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of over 80 with the help of four half-centuries at a best score of 74. In the 20-over event, Pakistan was knocked out in the group stage of the competition with two opening defeats.

However, Lahore-born was the only captain of the Green Brigade to win the World Cup game over India when they based the Virat Kohli-led side in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Even under his captaincy, they reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they lost the game to England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After being eliminated from the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Babar Azam left the captaincy towards the start of the year.

The left-arm pacer of the side, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was appointed as the T20 captain but was removed after just one series, where they lost the five T20Is with a 4-1 margin in New Zealand.

The former captain of the side, Salman Butt, felt that Babar Azam should start paying attention to his batting and it would be more valuable for the team as he is the greatest batter of the side in the modern generation.

“Babar Azam has resigned from white-ball captaincy, and I think there’s nothing to talk about it. I think he has done the right thing and should have done it earlier.” The former captain of Green Brigade said during a video on the YouTube channel.

Also Read: Shardul Thakur Hospitalized After Batting In 102-degree Fever On Day 2 Of Irani Cup Match

“People were undermining him, and it was the right decision from Babar. He should focus more on his batting, and it will be more valuable for the Pakistan cricket team, also he is a great batter.” The 39-year-old commented regarding the situation.

The next series for the veteran batter will be the upcoming three-match Test series against England, starting on October 07.