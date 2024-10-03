Shardul Thakur, the Mumbai all-rounder, was hospitalized on day 2 of the ongoing Irani Cup match being played in Lucknow. The reason given was that Thakur, who was already batting with a fever, fell further ill with the fever spiking to 102 degrees.

Thakur overcame illness to contribute 36 runs in a 73-run ninth-wicket stand with Sarfaraz Khan, despite having a fever of 102 degrees while at the crease.

Thakur had already displayed symptoms of illness on Day 1, including a minor fever. However, his condition worsened after batting for nearly two hours on Day 2. The all-rounder had to take two breaks throughout the innings, and the team doctor attended to him.

Shardul Thakur was hospitalized after aggravating his fever during the Irani Cup match

Despite his declining health, Thakur persevered and stayed dedicated to his team’s objective. Following his brave knock, the Mumbai team management decided to transport him to a neighboring hospital, where he would be kept under surveillance overnight.

The medical team is closely monitoring Thakur’s condition, and physicians hope to decide on his fitness for Day 3 after assessing his development.

As per the Indian Express report, Thakur had been feeling weak throughout the day but still insisted on batting despite his fever. Medical tests for suspected illnesses such as malaria and dengue were conducted, and the squad is awaiting the findings before making any choices on his continued participation in the match. Thakur’s tenacity lasted 59 deliveries, during which he scored six and four boundaries.

The ongoing Irani Cup match is Shardul’s first appearance since undergoing foot surgery in London earlier this year. He had sustained a foot injury during the previous Ranji Trophy season, but played through the pain, helping Mumbai win the title.

Shardul was also part of India’s trip of South Africa last year, but he was unable to play due to an aggravated injury. A completely fit Shardul Thakur is critical to India’s performance in international Test matches. Thakur’s ability to bowl long stints and be a useful lower-order batsman make him an important member of India’s Test team.

The 32-year-old has already contributed significantly to India’s victories in England, South Africa, and Australia. He was also part of the team that won the historic Test series in Australia during the 2020-21 season.

Mumbai racked up 537 in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan scored a magnificent 222 off 286 balls and remained unbeaten till the end. The youngster smashed 25 fours and 4 sixes in his knock.

