A virtual fantasy cricket party is a great way to share your love of the game with your friends and family. Connecting online is easier than ever, and in this guide, we are going to show you just how easy it is.

Today, our fantasy cricket enthusiasts are going to cover everything from finding the most ideal fantasy cricket platform to how to organise your party group. By the end of this how-to guide, you will be ready to host your very own great virtual cricket party. So stick with us as we dive in.

Choose a Platform

The first step is to decide which platform you want to use. Consider what your group will need from the platform. Some platforms are location locked and require all participants to be in the same country to access. Look for a platform with a user-friendly interface that can be used seamlessly between different devices.

Some platforms also offer customisable leagues where you can upload a logo design, set your league name, and basically maintain greater control over the appearance and visibility of your fantasy league. Yes, you may even be able to set an entry fee and specify whether you would like your party to be public or private. In these settings you can also decide if you would like it to run for a single match or an entire season.

Once you’ve chosen a suitable platform, you’ll also want to work with your group to learn how to navigate it with ease. That way, you can make sure everyone knows how to use the interface well before the event. This can be done during a preparational Zoom meeting maybe a few days to a week before your fantasy cricket party.

Pick an Event

The next step is to decide what type of event you want to focus on. Choose an event that’s far enough ahead that everyone can make room in their schedule – but is ideally not too far that your fellow league participants might forget about it. If you are planning for a later season, we recommend using shared calendars and group chats to remind everyone as you approach the date. This will also give everyone a chance to confirm their attendance well in advance.

It’s also best to start your group with a shorter format event to make it simpler, once your group understands the platform and how the events run then you can move into larger events. For your first couple virtual events try T10 or T20 as they are short and will be easier to organise. Once you have successfully completed these then you can try longer test match events.

Video Calls

The best part about watching or playing cricket is the ability to enjoy it with your friends and family. And now with modern technology you can share the passion and excitement from the comfort of your own home. Setting up a video call is simple and easy with a wide range of free platforms such as WhatsApp and Zoom offering great services.

Ensure that everyone has the app downloaded and updated before the day. Organise a group chat within the app to remind everyone as the date approaches. This will not only help to prevent any issues but also build excitement for the event.

Dress Codes & Decor

Although you aren’t all in person, you are still visible to your group through the magic of video chat platforms. So why not make your virtual fantasy cricket party that much more interactive by encouraging everyone to dress up and decorate their camera backdrops? Dressing in team colours with hats, scarfs and face paint is a small way that everyone can show their support for their team and add to the overall energy of the event.

You may even be able to add custom filters or backdrops to your video feed that also showcase your team colours. And if you want to take the spirit of competition in your party just that little extra step further, you can even opt to host a best-dressed contest with prizes to really motivate your fellow partygoers to go all-out when it comes to repping their team’s colours.

Plan Party Activities

Speaking of dress-up contests, another element of hosting any great party is providing plenty of interactive games. The same applies to virtual parties.

Throughout the match or matches, you can entertain your virtual guests with a variety of cricket-themed activities and games. A good example of an activity that you can plan is a trivia game with prizes. The questions can be about the game itself, about star players in the league, or even about each other. You can also use online tools and AI to create the questions.

Another fun activity is a prediction game – this is where each person will guess what they think will happen and they win prizes if they get it right. Games and activities like this enhance the experience for guests leaving them with a memorable experience that extends beyond the game.

Be the Host with the Most for your next Virtual Fantasy Cricket Party

Setting up a virtual fantasy cricket party is easier than ever thanks to the development of fantasy cricket platforms. With the right platform and league set-up in play, you can thoroughly share all your passion and excitement for the game with your friends – even when you can’t be there in person.

Using a video call platform, you can enjoy all the fast moments together. You can further enhance your viewing experience by dressing up in your team’s colour and decorating your background. Planning fun and engaging games and activities will keep your group’s energy up throughout the match.

All in all, using this guide your next virtual fantasy cricket party is sure to impress, leaving your guests with memories that’ll surely last all season long – and then perhaps even be immortalised in a fun, end-of-season highlight reel for added laughs!