India and defending champions England will be facing each other in a mouth-watering second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday (June 27) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The winner of the highly-anticipated match will take on South Africa in the final on Saturday (June 29). Earlier in the day, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets to qualify for the final of a World Cup for the very first time in their history. The focus is now firmly fixed on the mega clash between India and England.

This is the first meeting between the two teams in the T20 World Cup since the semifinal clash between them in the last edition of the tournament. Two years ago, England had inflicted a humiliating 10-wicket defeat on India to make it to the final before going on to win the World Cup. It is also the last meeting between the two teams in T20Is.

The situation is a bit different in the ongoing edition as India have looked almost unbeatable while England have struggled for consistency. While India have won all the six games that they have played so far, England have suffered defeats against Australia and South Africa. Form and momentum usually take the back seat in a big game like the semifinal of a World Cup and one can expect a cracking game between India and England.

Article Title IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India & England Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 27-June-24 Category IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Providence Stadium, Guyana Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England Playing XI for today’s match:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

England:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head stats:

India and England have played 23 T20Is between them so far and the former have won 12 while the latter have won 11. In the T20 World Cup, the head-to-head record is 2-2.

Date Ground Result 19/09/2007 Kingsmead India won by 18 runs 14/06/2009 Lord’s England won by 3 runs 31/08/2011 Old Trafford England won by 6 wickets 29/10/2011 Eden Gardens England won by 6 wickets 23/09/2012 R Premadasa Stadium India won by 90 runs 20/12/2012 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium India won by 5 wickets 22/12/2012 Wankhede Stadium England won by 6 wickets 07/09/2014 Edgbaston England won by 3 runs 26/01/2017 Green Park England won by 7 wickets 29/01/2017 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium India won by 5 runs 01/02/2017 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India won by 75 runs 03/07/2018 Old Trafford India won by 8 wickets 06/07/2018 Sophia Gardens England won by 5 wickets 08/07/2018 County Ground (Bristol) India won by 7 wickets 12/03/2021 Narendra Modi Stadium England won by 8 wickets 14/03/2021 Narendra Modi Stadium India won by 7 wickets 16/03/2021 Narendra Modi Stadium England won by 8 wickets 18/03/2021 Narendra Modi Stadium India won by 8 runs 20/03/2021 Narendra Modi Stadium India won by 36 runs 07/07/2022 The Rose Bowl India won by 50 runs 09/07/2022 Edgbaston India won by 49 runs 10/07/2022 Trent Bridge England won by 17 runs 10/11/2022 Adelaide Oval England won by 10 wickets

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma is coming into this game after a stunning knock against Australia in the previous game. The India skipper came up with one of the best knocks by an Indian in the T20 World Cup as he smashed 92 runs from just 41 balls to lead his team to a win over Australia. He will be looking to deliver in the upcoming game as well.

Jos Buttler:

Just like the India captain, the England captain is in good form as well at the moment. In the last game against USA, Jos Buttler scored a whirlwind fifty against USA to confirm a semifinal spot for his side. Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 from just 38 balls. With form on his side, Buttler will be looking to lead from the front again.

Top picks:

Hardik Pandya:

Hardik Pandya has performed well consistently with the bat and ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pandya had also scored a fighting fifty against England in the semifinal of the previous T20 World Cup and will be eyeing another impact outing.

Phil Salt:

Phil Salt has looked in good touch in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batsman has the potential to blow away any team on his day and he won’t get bigger games than a World Cup semifinal to make an impact.

IND vs ENG Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Butler, Philip Salt, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs ENG Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG: Match prediction

India have the form and momentum on their side and will start the game as favourites. The Rohit Sharma-led side is expected to win the game against the reigning champions.