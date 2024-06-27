India and defending champions England will be facing each other in a mouth-watering second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday (June 27) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.
The winner of the highly-anticipated match will take on South Africa in the final on Saturday (June 29). Earlier in the day, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets to qualify for the final of a World Cup for the very first time in their history. The focus is now firmly fixed on the mega clash between India and England.
This is the first meeting between the two teams in the T20 World Cup since the semifinal clash between them in the last edition of the tournament. Two years ago, England had inflicted a humiliating 10-wicket defeat on India to make it to the final before going on to win the World Cup. It is also the last meeting between the two teams in T20Is.
The situation is a bit different in the ongoing edition as India have looked almost unbeatable while England have struggled for consistency. While India have won all the six games that they have played so far, England have suffered defeats against Australia and South Africa. Form and momentum usually take the back seat in a big game like the semifinal of a World Cup and one can expect a cracking game between India and England.
IND vs ENG: Match info:
|Article Title
|
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India & England
|Series name
|ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Date
|27-June-24
|Category
|IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar app and website
India Playing XI for today’s match:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
England Playing XI for today’s match:
Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid
IND vs ENG: Squads
India:
Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
England:
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley
IND vs ENG Head-to-Head stats:
India and England have played 23 T20Is between them so far and the former have won 12 while the latter have won 11. In the T20 World Cup, the head-to-head record is 2-2.
|Date
|Ground
|Result
|19/09/2007
|Kingsmead
|India won by 18 runs
|14/06/2009
|Lord’s
|England won by 3 runs
|31/08/2011
|Old Trafford
|England won by 6 wickets
|29/10/2011
|Eden Gardens
|England won by 6 wickets
|23/09/2012
|R Premadasa Stadium
|India won by 90 runs
|20/12/2012
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|22/12/2012
|Wankhede Stadium
|England won by 6 wickets
|07/09/2014
|Edgbaston
|England won by 3 runs
|26/01/2017
|Green Park
|England won by 7 wickets
|29/01/2017
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 5 runs
|01/02/2017
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|India won by 75 runs
|03/07/2018
|Old Trafford
|India won by 8 wickets
|06/07/2018
|Sophia Gardens
|England won by 5 wickets
|08/07/2018
|County Ground (Bristol)
|India won by 7 wickets
|12/03/2021
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|England won by 8 wickets
|14/03/2021
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|India won by 7 wickets
|16/03/2021
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|England won by 8 wickets
|18/03/2021
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|India won by 8 runs
|20/03/2021
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|India won by 36 runs
|07/07/2022
|The Rose Bowl
|India won by 50 runs
|09/07/2022
|Edgbaston
|India won by 49 runs
|10/07/2022
|Trent Bridge
|England won by 17 runs
|10/11/2022
|Adelaide Oval
|England won by 10 wickets
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today:
Captaincy picks:
Rohit Sharma:
Rohit Sharma is coming into this game after a stunning knock against Australia in the previous game. The India skipper came up with one of the best knocks by an Indian in the T20 World Cup as he smashed 92 runs from just 41 balls to lead his team to a win over Australia. He will be looking to deliver in the upcoming game as well.
Jos Buttler:
Just like the India captain, the England captain is in good form as well at the moment. In the last game against USA, Jos Buttler scored a whirlwind fifty against USA to confirm a semifinal spot for his side. Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 from just 38 balls. With form on his side, Buttler will be looking to lead from the front again.
Top picks:
Hardik Pandya:
Hardik Pandya has performed well consistently with the bat and ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pandya had also scored a fighting fifty against England in the semifinal of the previous T20 World Cup and will be eyeing another impact outing.
Phil Salt:
Phil Salt has looked in good touch in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batsman has the potential to blow away any team on his day and he won’t get bigger games than a World Cup semifinal to make an impact.
IND vs ENG Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues
Wicketkeepers: Jos Butler, Philip Salt, Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc)
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs ENG Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav
Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid
IND vs ENG: Match prediction
India have the form and momentum on their side and will start the game as favourites. The Rohit Sharma-led side is expected to win the game against the reigning champions.