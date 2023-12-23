I Aim To Play Even Better Than I Did Before – Ihsanullah Opens Upon His Return To Competitive Cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah has opened up about the difficulties he experienced in his recovery from the injury, outlining the circumstances behind his injury and his current rehabilitation process, and revealing that he may play a few Pakistan Super League matches.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan fast-bowling sensation Ihsanullah stole the show for the Multan Sultans, collecting 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59. He was then propelled into the Pakistan team, where he played four T20Is and one ODI before injuring himself.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Ihsanullah expressed his desire to return to the Pakistan Super League and his resolve to enhance his performance, stating his goal of bowling at a tempo faster than 145.

“The good news for my fans is that I will be playing a few matches in the PSL. I aim to play even better than I did before and will participate in four to five matches, I will try to maintain a pace of 145 plus when I return to bowling,” Ihsanullah said.

In March 2023, at the end of the PSL, Ihsanullah won both the HBL PSL 8 Player of the Tournament award as well the Bowler of HBL PSL 8 award. His spell against Quetta Gladiators is also considered the fastest in PSL’s history, with an average speed of 144.37 kph.

I Want To Focus More On Test Cricket – Ihsanullah

Ihsanullah has stated that he will be limited in his participation in leagues to play for his country over the years and expressed his eagerness for his Test debut, focusing his attention on his goals.

“I will play only one league. Apart from that, I want to play for my country, and I want to focus more on Test cricket, My goal is that when I make my Test debut, I aim to take a wicket with my first ball and pleasantly surprise the world, proving that Pakistan has gained another quality Test bowler,” Ihsanullah added.

Ihsanullah is one of Pakistan’s brightest prospects, having impressed in the Pakistan Super League 2023. With his raw pace, the 21-year-old worried batters, and he played in the T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand. The Right-arm pacer would be keen on returning to the field and making his case stronger for the 2024 T20 World Cup.