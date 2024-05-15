Both the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) are coming into the SRH vs GT face-off after their 10-wicket victory and washout result against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively. Even though the journey of the Titans have ended, the Sunrisers aim to earn the tickets for the playoff.

The Gujarat Titans have a strike rate of only 133.33 in the middle overs (7-15), which is the lowest of all the ten franchises. They have scored 864 runs in 12 innings of this period at an average of 26.18, besides losing 33 wickets, the joint fourth highest in the IPL 2024 before the SRH vs GT clash. The batters have smashed only 28 sixes in this duration, without any doubt the lowest of all the teams.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second highest strike rate of 148.05, scoring 912 runs in 12 innings. They have lost 29 wickets in this session, at an average of 31.45. Their batters have smashed 56 sixes before the SRH vs GT in this time frame, which is the second best of the tournament so far, while their 49 boundaries are the lowest of all the franchise.

IPL 2024: SRH vs GT Playing 11- Match 66

Both the GT openers Gujrat Titans- Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan fired up with individual centuries in their penultimate game of the season.

SRH’s Playing 11:

The previous game of the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Lucknow Super Giants where they chased 168 inside 10 overs, with 10 wickets in hand, provided the prime example of how they are looking at themselves with the bat in hand.

Travis Head has managed 533 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 201.89 with four fifties and one century before the SRH vs GT fixture, while Abhishek Sharma, Head’s opening partner, has accumulated 401 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 205.64.

Coming in the middle order, Heinrich Klassen too has displayed his muscle for his 339 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 186.26 with three half centuries. Nitish Reddy too has stepped up with 239 runs at a strike rate of 152.22 with couple of fifties.

There are issues in their bowling, with spin department looks to be out of touch for most of the times. Thangarasu Natarajan is their leading wicket-taker of the season before the SRH vs GT clash with 15 scalps at an economy of 9.35. Pat Cummins have controlled the death overs with an economy of 9.25 for his 14 wickets.

SRH’s line-up vs GT: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, V Viyaskanth. (Impact Sub: T Natarajan).

GT Playing 11:

Sudharsan is the fourth-highest run-getter of the season with 527 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 141.28 with couple of half centuries and one hundred, while Gill has shown his class for 426 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 147.40 with couple of fifties, and one century against the Chennai Super Kings.

The issue is these are the two batters from their side to rank among the top 40 highest run-scorers of the tournament. David Miller has nailed 210 runs in nine innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 151.07, with only one fifty. Rahul Tewatia showed some responsibility for his 188 runs at a strike ate of 145.73.

In the bowling department, none of their bowlers find themselves in the top 15 wicket-takers of the competition, as Mohit Sharma, with 13 wickets in 11 innings comes at number 17 with an economy of 10.89, before the SRH vs GT face-off. Rashid Khan too has struggled to find form, as he has collected 10 scalps at an economy of 8.40 in 12 innings.

GT’s line-up vs SRH: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Sharukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk.), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma. (Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier).

The SRH vs GT game will take place on May 16, 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.