India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant spoke on the contentious events that erupted between KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka after the Lucknow Super Giants lost a vital game to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024.

After SRH crushed LSG’s bowling, chasing down 165 runs in under 10 overs, the event in the post-match setting saw a heated exchange of words and gestures between the captain and the owner, which was captured on camera, sparking significant conjecture and controversy. Goenka appeared extremely agitated as he went on Rahul, who stood there with a defeated expression on his face.

Those involved have therefore downplayed the occurrence. LSG coach Justin Langer stated that Goenka is one of the calmest people he has ever worked with and that the exchange was nothing more than an impassioned one that occurs naturally after each match.

It was also speculated that if LSG failed to make the IPL Playoffs, Rahul would be freed before of the mega-auction scheduled for later this year in December, but this was later denied. Even if there was something in it, the two buried the hatchet when Goenka threw a private dinner for Rahul, during which they hugged and embraced one other.

“I actually didn’t understand what happened”- Rishabh Pant on Sanjiv Goenka-KL Rahul incident

Rishabh Pant commented on the episode, saying such exchanges are usual when a team loses, but he’s not sure what happened. Pant stated that he, too, gets an earful most of the time, but he handles it in his own manner.

“I actually didn’t understand what happened in that situation. It seemed so by looking at it, and although I’m not sure what happened, there was something there. When you lose a match, there are obviously a lot of conversations. But the way it was portrayed, I’m not sure. I didn’t see the video in real-time; otherwise, I would have given you an answer. I get scolded every day, but I’m also stubborn,” Pant said on an episode of ‘Aap ki Adalat’ on India TV.

Rishabh Pant is currently playing for India in the T20 World Cup 2024, marking his return to international cricket for the first time since December 2022.

Also Read: Shubman Gill’s Cheeky “Learning Art Of Discipline” Instagram Post With Rohit Sharma Amidst ‘Disciplinary Issues’ Rumors