Shubman Gill, a young India batter, posted a cheeky Instagram post with Rohit Sharma, amidst rumors of his disciplinary issues and them being the reason for his return from the USA to India in the middle of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Shubman Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan were removed from the Indian team following the completion of the US leg of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. Both cricketers were traveling reserves for the ICC event along with Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed.

Earlier this week, Cricbuzz reported that Gill and Avesh would not accompany the Indian team to the Caribbeans for the Super Eight stage of the tournament because the team already has an extra opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal and will not require an adequate fast bowler with the conditions expected to become more spin friendly.

On Saturday, after the washed-out match between India and Canada in Florida, Rathour confirmed the same, saying that the two were only said to be with the team until the end of the group stage.

While it was a pre-determined step by the BCCI before the squad left for the World Cup, rumors spread that Gill was only being sent home due to ‘disciplinary difficulties’.

Shubman Gill posts photo with Rohit Sharma on Instagram

Reports had suggested that Shubman Gill had not been paying attention to the Indian team and had been focusing on his side projects in the USA. It was also reported that Gill had a tiff with India captain Rohit Sharma and these rumors intensified after Shubman unfollowed the skipper on Instagram.

However, after batting coach Vikram Rathour put the rumors to rest, Gill unleashed a scathing response on Instagram, featuring India captain Rohit Sharma.

In a savage response to the rumors, Gill posted an Instagram story featuring India captain Rohit and his daughter Samaira.

“Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45” the caption read.

India advanced to the Super Eight after going undefeated in the group stage, defeating Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States. They will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the World Cup’s second round on June 20 in Barbados.

