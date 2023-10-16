SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

I Heard Last Night That Pat Cummins Is Not Going To Be Selected For Sri Lanka Game – Michael Clarke Drops A Bombshell On Australia’s Playing Combination

SW Desk

Oct 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM

I Heard Last Night That Pat Cummins Is Not Going To Be Selected For Sri Lanka Game &#8211; Michael Clarke Drops A Bombshell On Australia&#8217;s Playing Combination

Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke made a shocking revelation that the Australian skipper Pat Cummins could be dropped from the playing 11 for the game against Sri Lanka on Monday. The five-time champions had a worst to their World Cup campaign losing their first two games in a humiliating manner.

Australia lost to the Proteas in Lucknow on Thursday, suffering their largest-ever ODI World Cup defeat by a difference of 134 runs. The Pat Cummins-led team struggled against the in-form Proteas and will look to rebound in the remaining matches to get their campaign underway in the marquee event.

Speaking on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast, Michael Clarke dropped a bombshell that Pat Cummins might be dropped for the game against Sri Lanka and criticized the selectors for Alex Carey’s dramatic ouster from the team after failure against India. The former Australian skipper questioned whether the team knew about the playing 11 going into the ODI World Cup.

“I heard last night that Pat Cummins is not going to be selected for this game,” he said.

Michael Clarke
Michael Clarke Credits: Twitter

“We’ve dropped our wicketkeeper… who is one of the most important people in your squad. So he got one game and got dropped. Now there’s talk we’re going to drop our captain. So in two games our two most significant players in a squad on tour are going to be left out. Do you not know your best XI before you get to a World Cup?” Michael Clarke said.

The Australian team struggled to get going with both bat and ball against South Africa and India and the Australian captain also admitted that the team was deeply hurt by the first two losses in the tournament. The five-time champions may not allow another lapse in the tournament, as they will aim to be clean going into the match against Sri Lanka.

You Had Enough Games Of Cricket But You Didn’t Use Those Games – Michael Clarke 

Michael Clarke said that the Australian players were happy with the preparations going into the World Cup in India, but the former skipper believes that the team didn’t use those opportunities to finalize their playing 11 for the marquee event and questioned the role of the Australian captain Pat Cummins in the team.

“I heard the players say our preparation was perfect. No, no — you had enough games of cricket but you didn’t use those games,” he added.

Australia Cricket Team

Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter“You didn’t pick your best players. You didn’t work out are we going to bat first, or bowl first. You didn’t work out who’s playing where, you didn’t even pick your captain to let him captain some games of cricket. So come World Cup semi-final [or] grand final he knows exactly what he’s doing under pressure,” Michael Clarke added.

Australia had a poor run in the build-up to the ODI World Cup in India, as they lost a five-match ODI series against South Africa after being 2-0 up in the series before losing three consecutive games in a big margin against the Proteas on their home soil.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Michael Clarke

Pat Cummins

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Don&#8217;t Need Really Know What&#8217;s Been Said&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Don’t Need Really Know What’s Been Said…” – Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

Oct 17, 2023, 11:07 AM

I Heard Last Night That Pat Cummins Is Not Going To Be Selected For Sri Lanka Game &#8211; Michael Clarke Drops A Bombshell On Australia&#8217;s Playing Combination
I Heard Last Night That Pat Cummins Is Not Going To Be Selected For Sri Lanka Game – Michael Clarke Drops A Bombshell On Australia’s Playing Combination

Oct 16, 2023, 10:17 AM

I&#8217;m More Than Happy For Him To Be Captain But He&#8217;s Got To Do Some Work On That &#8211; Michael Clarke Lambasts Pat Cummins Over His Captaincy Strategies
I’m More Than Happy For Him To Be Captain But He’s Got To Do Some Work On That – Michael Clarke Lambasts Pat Cummins Over His Captaincy Strategies

Oct 13, 2023, 10:21 AM

He Swam Straight Into The Step Of The Pool &#8211; Pat Cummins Reveals Injury Scare To Adam Zampa Ahead Of Their World Cup Opener Against India
He Swam Straight Into The Step Of The Pool – Pat Cummins Reveals Injury Scare To Adam Zampa Ahead Of Their World Cup Opener Against India

Oct 8, 2023, 3:18 PM

IND vs AUS: He Can Take A Couple Of Wickets At The Death &#8211; Pat Cummins On The Idea Of Bowling Adam Zampa In End Overs
IND vs AUS: He Can Take A Couple Of Wickets At The Death – Pat Cummins On The Idea Of Bowling Adam Zampa In End Overs

Sep 22, 2023, 2:36 PM

IND Vs AUS: Watch- Pat Cummins Says He Hopes To Play In All 3 ODIs Vs. India; Gives Update On Injury Status Of Other Players
IND Vs AUS: Watch- Pat Cummins Says He Hopes To Play In All 3 ODIs Vs. India; Gives Update On Injury Status Of Other Players

Sep 21, 2023, 3:01 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic