Rohit Sharma’s future in international cricket is in serious doldrums if you believe the words of ex-Australia coach and player Justin Langer. Langer, who played more than 100 Tests for Australia, also stated that Rohit Sharma seemed mentally checked out on the field during India’s MCG Test loss.

Rohit Sharma has not been in great form with the bat. He came into the Australia series on the back of 91 runs in six innings against New Zealand. However, things didn’t go well for Rohit Sharma in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as well.

After missing the Perth test, Rohit Sharma batted at No. 6 for India, but couldn’t do much with the bat in Adelaide and Brisbane Tests. Even in the recent Melbourne Test, Rohit Sharma, though back in his opening position, failed to come good with the bat.

Rohit Sharma looks very tired to me: Justin Langer

The Indian captain is still under tremendous strain, having scored only 31 runs in three Tests in the present series against Australia. Rohit appeared frustrated when Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to hang on to three catches on the field.

Following Australia’s 184-run victory, the 105-Test veteran stated that Rohit’s emotional outburst on day four at the MCG was unusual. Langer also thought that the skipper’s lack of runs had an impact on his thinking.

“Rohit Sharma looks very tired to me. I saw him quite emotional on the field yesterday. That’s unusual for us to see Rohit like that. He’s usually so calm, so chilled out. But he was showing his emotions; he looks tired.

It’s understandable because as a cricketer, when you’re not making runs, that’s all that stays on your mind. And as captain, if you’re not making runs and your team is not winning, the stress starts to come into the game. Whether he can get up for Sydney, that’s up to him. It’s a big challenge. India needs him to get up to speed in Sydney,” Langer was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Langer agreed with former India coach Ravi Shastri’s assessment that Virat Kohli has three or four years remaining in him and hopes the right-hander improves his form.

“With Virat, I agree [with Shastri]. He looked excellent in that first innings. Maybe the run out [of Jaiswal] did ruffle him, but we were surprised to see him get out the way he did. He is still a great player, is in outstanding physical condition, and all Indians would be hoping he comes good,” Shastri told the West Australian.

India and Australia will clash in Sydney’s fifth and final Test from January 3 onwards.

