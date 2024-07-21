The left-arm pacer of the Indian cricket team, Arshdeep Singh feels that the legacy of the former T20I players- Rohit Sharm and Virat Kohli will be remembered for the upcoming generations. Both of them called their time from the shortest format of the game, after winning the title against South Africa in Barbados last month.

Kohli, after winning the ‘Player of the match’ award during the final of the event announced his end from the T20Is for India, while Rohit too took the decision after coming into the post-match press conference of the final.

Arshdeep Singh believes that the contributions of both of them in the batting department will always remain an inspiration for the players across the world.

‘Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left an indelible mark on T20I cricket. Their contributions have been immense, and their legacy will be remembered for generations.’ The left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh expressed to IANS. ‘Rohit bhai’s explosive batting at the top and his sharp captaincy have set new benchmarks in the format.’

‘Virat bhai, with his consistent performances and relentless pursuit of excellence, has been a role model for cricketers around the world.’ He added.

‘He always backs his players’- Arshdeep Singh

The Punjab bowler continued to praise the two veterans of Indian cricket and how their passion, dedication, and ability to perform under pressure have inspired many young cricketers, while their impact on the rest two formats would continue to guide and motivate the next generation.

‘Their passion, dedication, and ability to perform under pressure have inspired many young cricketers, including myself. They have shown us what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and their records speak for themselves.’ Arshdeep Singh elaborated. ‘Although they may not be playing T20Is anymore, their influence and impact on the game will continue to guide and motivate us.’

The 25-year-old has lauded the Nagpur-born for his excellent tactics in the game and has addressed him as the ‘bowler’s captain’ who always offers the bowlers freedom to express themselves on the field.

‘Playing under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has been an incredible experience. Rohit bhai is definitely fully a bowler’s captain. He allows every bowler full freedom of executing what they want to do on the field.’ Arshdeep Singh said during the interview. ‘He has a unique way of keeping the dressing room atmosphere light and positive, which really helps in high-pressure situations.’

When it comes to his own performances, he finished the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the joint highest wicket taker of the event, with 17 wickets in eight innings, at an economy of just over seven, and an average of under 13.

The Madhya Pradesh-born has 79 wickets in 52 innings for India in T20Is, at an average of under 20 and an economy of just over eight, with a best spell of 4/9.

He was impressed by the way Rohit Sharma takes strategic decisions in the middle under pressure, besides providing the players enough confidence to play their natural game.

‘What I like the most about his leadership is his calm demeanor on the field. He always backs his players, giving us the confidence to play our natural game.’ Arshdeep Singh concluded. ‘His strategic thinking and the way he read the game are truly inspiring, and I have learned a lot from him about handling different match scenarios.’

After being rested for the Zimbabwe tour, Arshdeep is set to feature in the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.