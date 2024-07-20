Whenever one talks about the greatest bowler of the Indian team, the first name that comes to mind is Jasprit Bumrah, who has displayed his incredible skills since making his international debut. However, the veteran Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has avoided Bumrah in naming the country’s top bowler.

The Ahmedabad bowler made his debut in 2016 during their tour to Australia, as he has picked up 149 wickets in 88 ODI innings, at an average of under 24, and a strike rate of around 31, with a best bowling figure of 6/19.

When it comes to his performances in the T20Is, Bumrah has collected 89 scalps in 69 innings, at an economy of 6.27, with an average of under 18, and a bowling figure of 3/7. His skills foxing the bowlers with excellent variations never allow the batter to get settled in the crease.

‘Main to manta hoon…’- Mohammad Shami on India’s number 1 bowler

Bumrah is the only bowler to reach the number one position in the ICC rankings of all the three formats of the game, a feat which he achieved during their home Test series against England earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Mohammad Shami was asked about picking India’s number-one bowler, to which the 33-year-old ignored the name of Bumrah and selected an interesting name instead.

‘Abhi? Main he manta hoom.’ He said in a recent podcast on the YouTube show of Shubhankar Mishra.

When it comes to his ODI career, Mohammad Shami has collected 195 wickets in 100 innings, at an average of under 24, and a strike rate of 25.5, with an economy rate of 5.55, and five five-wicket hauls and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Shami hasn’t been a regular member of the shortest format of the game, since making his debut almost a decade ago. In 23 innings, he has bagged 24 wickets at an average of under 30 and an economy of just under nine, with a best figure of 3/15.

‘Humari jo unit rahi hai, mai, Jassi (Bumrah), Ishant bhi usme tha, Bhuvneshwar bhi usme tha, Umesh Yadav. Jo ye 5-6 the naa hum ek saath, mujhe lagta hai duniya ki kisi unit ne itna enjoy nahi kiya hoga jo is unit ne kiya hai.’ Mohammad Shami noted during the podcast. ‘Main to maanta hoon, main 1 or No. 2 pe believe nahi karta. As a person, as a sportsman, as a unit, jo meri life mei ye 5-6 logo ki unit bani thi na one of the best thi.’

(The bowling unit which we had, Jassi-Ishant was there, Bhuvneshwar too was there, Umesh Yadav. I feel, we five to six these bowlers- the amount of enjoyment we used to do as a bowling unit, I think none of the units in the world has ever done. I think, I believe to be number 1 or 2. As a person and sportsman or a unit, in my life, this unit of five-six members is one of the best.’

Mohammad Shami ended last year’s ODI World Cup 2023, as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps, in seven innings, at an average of under 11 and a strike rate of just over 12, besides picking up three five-wicket hauls. Overall, in the history of the tournament, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 55 scalps in 18 innings, at an average of 13.52.

The good news for the Indian team has been the return of the pacer as he has started bowling, after being away from action due to his ankle injury.