I Love Test Format – Jasprit Bumrah Excited To Face England At Home In Upcoming Test Series

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is excited to face England in the upcoming Test series at home. Ahead of the IND vs ENG Test series, Jasprit Bumrah said that he loves Test format. The Indian pacer also shared his special memories of Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah will be a crucial pacer for India in the forthcoming IND vs ENG Test series. The right-arm pacer missed a lot of action in 2023 and 2022. Bumrah was ruled out of the field for almost 11 months due to back surgery.

However, he made a strong comeback during the T20I series against Ireland last year. The right-arm pacer also led Team India in the series and drove the team to a 2-0 victory in the away tour. Later, Bumrah played in the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023 too.

I Love Test Format: Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking to BRUT ahead of the India vs England Test series, Jasprit Bumrah said he loves Test cricket. He also shared his special memories of his first Test wicket when he dismissed AB de Villiers.

“This is you know, my favourite because I love Test format. It gives you a lot of joy. Playing Test cricket was my dream and I did that. My first Test wicket was AB de Villiers in South Africa. All of these memories are quite special for me,” the right-arm pacer said.

Jasprit Bumrah missed a lot of crucial tournaments during his recovery. He missed the Asia Cup 2022. He also missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, he has been a regular member of the team since his return in August last year.

Bumrah has been quite impressive since his return. In the previous Test series against South Africa, he scalped 12 wickets across 2 Tests. Last year, he played 17 ODIs and hunted 28 wickets averaging 20.28 and an economy of 4.40. In the ODI World Cup 2023, he was the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 20 wickets.

India vs England 1st Test Begins On January 25

Meanwhile, India vs England 1st Test is set to commence on January 25. The venue of the match is Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India and England are scheduled to face each other in 5 Tests during the series.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Team India in the series. India has also announced the squad for the first two Tests. Below is India’s squad for the England Test series for the opening two games.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan.