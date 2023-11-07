I See ODIs Going Completely, There Can Be Up To 20 Teams – IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares His View On Saudi Investment

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

I See ODIs Going Completely, There Can Be Up To 20 Teams – IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares His View On Saudi Investment

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM

I See ODIs Going Completely, There Can Be Up To 20 Teams &#8211; IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares His View On Saudi Investment

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has attracted international attention due to its success since its start. According to a recent report, advisers to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have discussed the idea of turning the IPL into a holding company.

According to the article, Salman has conferred with representatives of the Indian government over the potential transfer of the Indian Premier League into a holding company with a valuation of up to $30 billion.

Speaking to Revsportz, IPL founder Lalit Modi expressed his thoughts about Saudi Arabia’s investment in the league and said he thinks ODI cricket is dying out completely after the ODI World Cup. He also disclosed that he hasn’t spoken to the BCCI in over 15 years and that he thinks there can be 20 teams in the IPL with a second division that will play after the league stage, with promotion and relegation.

“I see 50-over (ODIs) going completely. I see no relevance to it. It’s there for the sake of being there. There’s only relevance to the Test. A four-day Test, not even a five-day Test – a day/night Test because people don’t have the luxury from morning to evening. But if it’s a day/night Test, they have time after offs to go and watch the game,” Lalit Modi was quoted as saying by Revsportz.

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings Credits: Twitter

“And the 2020 format. I don’t have an inside view of the BCCI. They haven’t spoken to me in 15 years. I am not privy to that but if I was there, I would definitely be thinking of a second secondary-tier league with ownership coming in again, at the second level out there. Not at the valuation of billion dollars but at the valuation of 50 million, 100 million dollars which was the valuation of IPL in year one,” Lalit added.

“There can be up to 20 teams, coming in from the secondary league and two teams are related up and two teams are relegated down will make it extremely competitive, extremely valuable to the players and make a new game altogether,” Lalit concluded.

The IPL will see significant investment from Saudi Arabia, which will increase the league’s appeal at the global level. Saudi Arabia’s interest in the IPL has not yet been confirmed, and it is unclear if the BCCI is prepared to turn the league into a holding company in the near future.

Tagged:

IPL 2024

Lalit Modi

ODI Cricket

Related Article
IPL 2024: CSK Captain MS Dhoni To Decide Ben Stokes&#8217; Future With The Chennai Super Kings After The ODI World Cup In 2023 &#8211; Reports
IPL 2024: CSK Captain MS Dhoni To Decide Ben Stokes’ Future With The Chennai Super Kings After The ODI World Cup In 2023 – Reports

Nov 15, 2023, 4:23 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I&#8217;ve Been Managed Really Well&#8230; &#8211; Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023
ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I’ve Been Managed Really Well… – Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 15, 2023, 3:38 PM

I Haven&#8217;t Played My Best T20 Cricket For Little While &#8211; Pat Cummins On Putting His Name In IPL Auction Ahead Of 2024 T20 World Cup
I Haven’t Played My Best T20 Cricket For Little While – Pat Cummins On Putting His Name In IPL Auction Ahead Of 2024 T20 World Cup

Nov 14, 2023, 11:50 AM

I See ODIs Going Completely, There Can Be Up To 20 Teams &#8211; IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares His View On Saudi Investment
I See ODIs Going Completely, There Can Be Up To 20 Teams – IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares His View On Saudi Investment

Nov 7, 2023, 3:34 PM

BCCI Considering Hosting The IPL 2024 Auction In Dubai; Dates Window Confirmed- Reports  
BCCI Considering Hosting The IPL 2024 Auction In Dubai; Dates Window Confirmed- Reports  

Oct 26, 2023, 1:37 PM

Shane Bond Joins Rajasthan Royals As Bowling Coach And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024
Shane Bond Joins Rajasthan Royals As Bowling Coach And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Oct 23, 2023, 1:14 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic