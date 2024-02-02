I Used To Go Back To My Room And Cry At 20-21 Years Of Age – Rishabh Pant Opens Up On His Comparison With Legendary MS Dhoni

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed that he was unable to handle pressure in the early stages of his cricket career and had a mental breakdown after being continually compared to MS Dhoni. The 26-year-old is currently out of the Indian team after suffering a tragic injury in December 2022.

Following his initial promises, Rishabh Pant has often been compared to MS Dhoni. He has led the Indian team to three ICC titles and is the only captain to have won all three. He won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 as well as the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rishabh Pant spoke in detail about the comparison with MS Dhoni in the early part of his career and questioned the experts and fans on raising such questions to the youngsters. He admitted that it was a tough journey for him as he used to cry during his younger days and recalled an incident when the crowd started chanting “Dhoni Dhoni” after he missed a stumping in a game.

“First of all, I didn’t understand why questions were raised. I had just made it to the team, and people were talking about being a replacement. Why were people raising such questions at a youngster? Why are you comparing? There shouldn’t be any comparison at all. Some have played five matches and the others have played 500.

“It’s been such a long journey, so many ups and downs, so the comparison is not fair. I used to really feel very bad. I used to go back to my room and cry at 20-21 years of age. Under stress, I couldn’t breathe. So much pressure and I didn’t know what to do. I missed a stumping in Mohali, and the crowd started to chant ‘Dhoni Dhoni’,” Rishabh Pant said.

Rishabh Pant has been a more valuable member of the team in recent years as he has progressed as a batter and a wicketkeeper over the last few years. The Indian wicket-keeper has shown great perseverance and determination in his comeback from a life-threatening injury.

That’s The Kind Of Relationship With MS Dhoni – Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant stated that the repeated comparisons between MS Dhoni and him did not sour their friendship on or off the field and that he discusses everything with the famous cricketer, who is one of his closest acquaintances in the sport.

“I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS. Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him. I discuss things with him that I wouldn’t discuss with anybody else. That’s the kind of relationship with him,” Rishabh Pant added.

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricket since a catastrophic vehicle accident in December 2022, in which all three major ligaments in his right knee were injured. He then missed the entire 2023 IPL season and international cricket while recovering at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and he is expected to return to the game in the next IPL season.