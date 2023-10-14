SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

I Will Not Lose Captaincy Because Of A Match – Babar Azam Opens Up On His Captaincy Ahead Of India Game

SW Desk

Oct 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM

I Will Not Lose Captaincy Because Of A Match &#8211; Babar Azam Opens Up On His Captaincy Ahead Of India Game

The highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on Saturday, with both teams looking to put their best foot forward for the game.  The two fierce rivals will square off in a heated match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India has won all seven of their so far, ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan and Pakistan will look to turn things around this time in the mega event.

In the ODI World Cups, India will hope to continue their winning record against Pakistan. In 50-over World Cups, India has defeated Pakistan seven times, and this will mark their eighth meeting in the major competition and Rohit Sharma-led side will look to extend their winning run in the marquee event in their home soil.

Speaking to the media ahead of the marquee clash, When asked about Pakistan’s questionable record versus India, Pakistani captain Babar Azam, who has been terribly out of form lately, responded that he doesn’t believe in the past and that records are made to be broken.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I don’t focus on the past; I try to focus on the future. Such records are made to be broken, and I try to break them. I will try to give a good performance tomorrow (Saturday). It depends on the day and how you play. I believe my team did well in the first two matches and will do well in the next matches as well,”  Babar Azam said.

India currently plays Pakistan only in international competitions like the World Cup and Asia Cup, which offers high-quality matches in recent times with players from both teams stepping up for their team and both the teams will charged up to win the marquee clash in Ahmedabad on October 14th.

I Will Play, I Will Get What I Deserve – Babar Azam

No.1 ranked ODI batter Babar Azam, was also questioned about the pressure of defeating India and whether his leadership would be in jeopardy if Pakistan lost to India once more. The right-handed batter responded that he was not concerned and that the outcome of one game would not have an effect on his captaincy.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

 “I never worry that because of this match, I will lose my captaincy. Whatever God has written for me, I will play. I will get what I deserve. I didn’t get the captaincy because of a match, and I will not lose it because of a match,” Babar Azam added.

The Pakistani skipper has failed to live up to expectations, scoring just 5 and 10 runs in the first two games of the ODI World Cup. Babar Azam looked short of confidence since the start of the tournament and would look to return to form on the bigger stage against India.

