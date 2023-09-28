SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Live

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(14.4)
104/1

Sri Lanka elected to bat

Live

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Toss delayed due to rain

Live

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(18)
80/2

Rain Delay : Pakistan elected to bat

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like They Can Go On And Get To The Finals… – Dale Steyn Shares His Verdict On South Africa’s World Cup Squad

SW Desk

Sep 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like They Can Go On And Get To The Finals&#8230; &#8211; Dale Steyn Shares His Verdict On South Africa&#8217;s World Cup Squad

Former South African bowler Dale Steyn stated that he would want to see his country reach the finals of the ODI World Cup in India, but believes that India and England would go to the last two. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event, as India hosts the World Cup as the solo host for the first time. Temba Bavuma-led side will be riding high on confidence after making a dramatic comeback against Australia in the five-match ODI series, taking the series 3-2 on their home soil.

During a discussion with Star Sports, Dale Steyn expressed his love for his home country as he wished for South Africa to advance to the final of the marquee event. He feels that Proteas will have an edge over other teams because many of its players play frequently in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He further believes that David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, and Kagiso Rabada have the potential to do well for the team in the mega event.

“It’s a tough one, you know my heart wants to go with South Africa making the final. I would love them to make the final, their team, a lot of their players play in the IPL, they play in India regularly. They got some guys like in David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen who started to figure out those conditions and bat well there”.

Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn Credits: Twitter

“Then, there is KG Rabada who has been bowling there for ages and a lot of their other senior players have played a lot of cricket there. So I feel like they can go on and get to the finals with getting those players,” Dale Steyn said.

Rabada and Lungi Ngidi can take care of the new ball, Jansen and Coetzee alongside spinners can be lethal weapons in the middle overs, while batters Quinton de Kock, Miller, and Klaasen can be crucial for the team’s success in the Indian conditions, as they have the ample amount of experience playing in the subcontinent.

South Africa will look up to the fighting performance in the marquee event in India. Proteas has got an excellent set of batters and bowlers, who can take the game away from the opponents in the impending ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Dale Steyn

South Africa National Cricket Team

NEWS

Related Article
I Wouldn&#8217;t Want To Make Any Comment On That &#8211; Rahul Dravid On Ravichandran Ashwin Replacing Axar Patel In World Cup Squad
I Wouldn’t Want To Make Any Comment On That – Rahul Dravid On Ravichandran Ashwin Replacing Axar Patel In World Cup Squad

Sep 28, 2023, 5:23 PM

MS Dhoni Has This One Line, That&#8217;s Why We Won &#8211; Virender Sehwag On India&#8217;s Mantra In Winning 2011 ODI World Cup
MS Dhoni Has This One Line, That’s Why We Won – Virender Sehwag On India’s Mantra In Winning 2011 ODI World Cup

Sep 28, 2023, 3:37 PM

We Will Have Similar Conditions To Deal With The World Cup &#8211; KL Rahul On Playing In Challenging Conditions
We Will Have Similar Conditions To Deal With The World Cup – KL Rahul On Playing In Challenging Conditions

Sep 28, 2023, 3:17 PM

I Will Retire From All Three Formats At The Same Time &#8211; Shakib Al Hasan Opens Upon His Retirement Plans From Cricket
I Will Retire From All Three Formats At The Same Time – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Upon His Retirement Plans From Cricket

Sep 28, 2023, 2:20 PM

Hopefully, We Can Keep The Momentum Going Into The World Cup &#8211; Rahul Dravid Optimistic Of Doing Well In The Marquee Event
Hopefully, We Can Keep The Momentum Going Into The World Cup – Rahul Dravid Optimistic Of Doing Well In The Marquee Event

Sep 28, 2023, 2:03 PM

Watch &#8211; Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Picks Three Game Changers For India In The ODI World Cup 2023
Watch – Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Picks Three Game Changers For India In The ODI World Cup 2023

Sep 28, 2023, 1:26 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links