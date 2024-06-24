Sir Viv Richards has said that he’ll back Virat Kohli to come good in the crunch India v Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match in St. Lucia.

Virat Kohli has struggled for runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, scoring just 66 runs in five innings. While Rohit Sharma and his team have gone unblemished in the World Cup thus far, their next Super 8 match against Australia will determine which teams advance to the Super 8, with Afghanistan also in contention.

Vivian Richards was welcomed inside the Indian dressing room after the Men in Blue won their Super 8 match against Afghanistan. The Windies veteran was greeted warmly by the Indian players, and Viv Richards presented Suryakumar Yadav with the ‘best fielder’ trophy. He also enjoyed a sentimental moment with Rishabh Pant.

“He is a fighter”- Sir Viv Richards says Virat Kohli will score runs soon

Even though the 34-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the T20 World Cup, after an impressive IPL 2024 campaign, former West Indies icon Sir Vivian Richards has supported the former Indian captain to reclaim his mojo.

Richards was asked about Kohli’s World Cup rut ahead of the India versus Australia match, but the veteran cricketer stated that it is crucial to peak at the proper moment in a long tournament and that it is sometimes better not to peak too early, referring to Virat as a ‘fighter’.

“Well I have always believed especially in such long tournaments, that when you peak too early, sometimes it is not too good. It is nice to have a few failures early and these are the championship rounds now, when you get into the Super 8, semis and this is where you need to get your act together. I would back Virat Kohli anyway to come good as he is a fighter and I have no doubts,” Viv Richards told Revsportz.

He also said that he will be cheering for the Indian team to win the T20 World Cup.

“I honestly believe we are here at home, we have a powerful unit and this is the time for us to get it together and do it for the Caribbean people. If things do not go as planned, my next team will be India. India have been playing well but here in the Caribbean it is all about the Maroon and I am hoping we can get over the line, which will be great for West Indies cricket,” Richards said.

