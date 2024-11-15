The former wicket-keeper batter of Australia, Ian Healy, has warned India after the recent reports expressed that the management decided to organize the practice session of the Blue Brigade behind closed doors before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 from November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Ian Healy believed that not being open to the media and getting stuck in high-voltage training could dampen the team environment. The newspaper of Western Australia has reported that the location of the Indian team has been in lockdown totally since their arrival in the city. The entire practice zone has been covered in black taps, with no public viewing or drone flying or clicking pictures being allowed.

During a recent episode of the SENQ Breakfast, the Brisbane-born highlighted that the Blue Brigade has been doing exactly, what Australia used to do in the past. However, he shared his experience and requested the public and media to explore the whole package of the trip.

“India is now doing in Australia what Australia used to do in India, Pakistan, and sometimes Sri Lanka – just not embracing the whole experience and the early media.” Ian Healy said during the recent interaction.

The reports also noted that the staff members of the venue, who were working near the ground, have been emailed not to use their phones or files inside the ground.

“If you sort of open yourself to media opportunities and do them and meet the Australian public and the many Indians that are out here – it goes a long way to a much happier tour. There are extra reasons why India locked themselves away, we just cannot imagine the clambering throng that they have to cope with day in, day out.” The 60-year-old addressed.

“So maybe training is their safe space, and they’ve got to get a fair few things done, and they want to do it away from the prying eyes. With social media, cricket in India is 1000 times more serious than in Australia.” Ian Healy pointed out.

Ian Healy advises India to interact with the fans and media

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied such reports of their secret practice. The very next day saw thousands of pictures, being flourished around the socials on India’s practice session, while they allowed the journalists to view the three-day intra-squad game at the WACA.

They are coming into the series on the back of their rare series defeat at home in the longest format for the first time since 2012/13, which was also their first whitewash in the Test format at home since 2000. This has led them to a place where they will need to win four of the last five games without a defeat to confirm their tickets for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord’s in June.

Ian Healy has urged the visitors to relax after the series loss and be involved in the early interactions with the supporters and the media.

“It’s never worked. The squad just doesn’t relax when you do this, when you lock yourself away the media start turning the screws, and the squad just can’t relax.” The former wicket-keeper addressed.

“England did it when they opened themselves up, and the next one when they didn’t, and it was an incredible difference in performance. You need to relax your squad and do some early media, then things seem to flow a lot easier in Australia. So, India, just be careful.” Ian Healy concluded.