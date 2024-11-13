The Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has shared a heart-warming message to welcome the Indian team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to run between the third week of February and the second week of March.

There is no confirmation if India will finally end the wait of nearly 16 years to make their trip to the other side of the border. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent a mail to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has been forwarded to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The chairman of the board, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of the country, is not satisfied with the decision and has made it clear that they won’t be accepting the hybrid model at any cost, in which way, the one portion of the event will be played either in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting Says ‘He’s Not Surprised’ On Gautam Gambhir’s Out Burst At Him

“The ICC emailed the PCB, informing them about the inability of the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan. No reason was given. There is nothing in writing we have received from the BCCI. The PCB has apprised the federal government of the situation.” The report was quoted by the PCB spokesperson.

When the ODI World Cup 2023 took place in India, the Babar Azam-led side made their trip to this part of the world to feature in the event, and Naqvi felt that there should be a gesture made towards them for the situation despite Rohit Sharma-led side not flying to the country during the Asia Cup 2024.

“T ake the right cal l”- Pakistan captain desires India to tour Pakistan

Recently, the Green Brigade had a roller-coaster ride in the game. They got the better of the England side in the three-match Test series with a 2-1 margin, thanks to their spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, bringing them back into the contest. That was followed by the board officially announcing Mohammad Rizwan as their new captain of the white-ball sides.

But the next few days weren’t healthy at all. Pakistan found their head coach, Gary Kirsten, resigning from his position on the back of a few selections, not going as he planned. He was present during the national domestic cup, but perhaps the selection committee, which did not allow the words of the head coach and captain in the entire discussion, didn’t put the green signal.

Things could have taken a huge turn at that point, but Pakistan enjoyed their ODI series victory over Australia by a 2-1 margin. This is now their maiden series victory down under since 2002.

Their captain, while addressing the press conference ahead of the opening T20I game of the three-match series against the same opponent at the Gabba in Brisbane, made a welcome message for the Indian team.

“KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them. This is not our decision; this is PCB’s decision. Whatever decision takes place, hopefully, they will all discuss and take the right call. But we are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them.” The wicket-keeper expressed in the media interaction.

Also Read: Danish Kaneria Says Advises Pakistan To Agree To Hybrid Model For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian T20I captain, was questioned by one of the fans of Pakistan in South Africa on their reluctance to trip the country in the last few years. The comments came when he was roaming with teammate Rinku Singh.

“Arey bhaiya! Humare haath me thodi hai (Hey brother, it’s not in our hands).” Sky was found to be saying in the viral video. It’s up to the ICC to make the final assessment of the Champions Trophy 2025.