The 10-point guideline of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shocked many around the world, and the former wicket-keeper of Australia, Ian Healy, isn’t different. He claimed that he would reshape Indian cricket for the future and admitted that the board let their discipline slip for their nation badly.

India lost their maiden home Test series in nearly 12 years and was whitewashed in a three-match red-ball series for the very first time as they lost to New Zealand by a 0-3 margin. They started the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under with a 295-run victory but couldn’t earn a single victory in the next four encounters with a drawn result in the third Gabba Test.

That led to the Indian board having a review meeting in Mumbai last week in the presence of their head coach, Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, chief selector of the committee, Ajit Agarkar, and the new BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia. They came up with those 10-point issues that mostly dealt with off-field disciplinary matters.

The six Test defeats in the last eight games ensured that India won’t be able to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 for the very first time in three editions. The senior players failed with the bat, as captain Rohit Sharma claimed 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20, with Virat Kohli gathering 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75.

“Be aware as to how far things can get off the rails”- Ian Healy on India’s ten-point guideline

The board made it mandatory for all the players to make themselves available for all the domestic cricket and to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue in the team bus, with no preference for the team bus.

The policy has also put restrictions on the amount of time the players of India would spend with their families on tour. They will get the family members for around two weeks in a long trip of over 45 days, just like the BGT 2024-25.

“The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly.” Ian Healy, who represented Australia in 119 Tests and 168 ODIs between 1988 and 1999, expressed that the other boards should be eager to prevent similar conditions in India.

“It made for extraordinary reading that the following issues could go unapproved for so long. Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia – plus other countries – be aware of how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects. Stay vigilant. Take all that into the contest.” Ian Healy added.

The restrictions came onto the scene after a few players traveled with their families separately during their Australia trip. In the past, a few of the players of India had traveled in their cars. Since the restrictions being applied, the CAB hasn’t made any such arrangements for the players during the practice session for the first of the five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens.

There is another review meeting scheduled to take place based on the performance of the team in the Champions Trophy 2025, which will begin on February 19. The very first game for India in the event is against Bangladesh on February 20.