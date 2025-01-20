Entire India is eagerly waiting for the return of their veteran pace bowler Mohammad Shami, who has been included in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England at home, followed by the three home ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19. Shami was seen to be bowling, with full pace and rhythm, during their first training session at the Eden Gardens.

Mohammad Shami featured in his last international clash during the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A few months ago, the fast bowler turned up for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game for Bengal in the fifth round against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He also went through the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25.

Initially expected to recover from the ankle surgery, he was speculated to be part of the five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, but he couldn’t take part in any of those games, as the selectors kept in plans for the ICC event. The side’s premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has clouds of injury, and if he misses out, the Uttar Pradesh-born may have to shoulder the responsibility.

Anustup Majumdar gives a road map of Mohammad Shami’s strong comeback for India

The former teammate of Mohammad Shami, Anustup Majumdar, reckons that India may need some time to hit the straps completely with performances in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup. In the edition in England, he was the second-leading wicket-taker for the national side with 14 wickets, while he finished the 2023 season as the highest wicket-taker of the competition with 24 wickets.

“Even though you may not be full-throttle now, the England white-ball series could be that litmus test that Shami passes with flying colors. The name Shami has an impact in itself. There was a long gap between his first match in the Ranji Trophy last year [in November], and the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Haryana in the New Year.” Majumdar sent a clear message to the pacer during a recent interaction on SportsBoom.com.

“His (Mohammad Shami’s) bowling improved while playing these matches. I sensed an increase in pace, and he is bowling sharper lengths. Physically, he looks in good shape, with a lean build. The delivery that cleaned up Rajat Patidar in the Ranji match in Indore had class written all over it.” The Bengal captain addressed.

The Hooghly-born reckons that it would take a little time for Mohammad Shami to get back to his usual form, and the Champions Trophy 2025, followed by the Indian Premier League, should be enough to prepare him for the Test series in England in June.

“I think the way we are used to seeing Shami in full throttle, like in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, may need some time. He has time before the Champions Trophy to get into that zone and fitness, and the England series will be crucial. You have to understand that he has always been a very different bowler from the rest with his line, length, swing, and pace.” Majumdar shed light.

Mohammad Shami has enjoyed 195 wickets in 100 innings in the ODI format at an average of 23.68, a strike rate of 25.5, and an economy rate of around 5.50, with the help of ten four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls with the best bowling figure of 7/57 in an inning. Their first game of the Champions Trophy will be against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.