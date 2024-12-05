The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced three nominees for the ‘ICC Player of the Month award for November 2022. The three standout pacers, Harris Rauf of Pakistan, Marco Jansen of South Africa, and the vice-captain of the Indian Test side, Jasprit Bumrah, have been listed for the nomination.

The Pakistan fast bowler played a pivotal role in their historic series win in the ODI format down under for the very first time in 22 years. The right-arm pacer kicked off the series with a fiery three-wicket haul in Melbourne before claiming a crucial five-wicket haul with his hostile pace in Adelaide to level the series.

That was enough for the pacer to get the nomination from the ICC as the Player of the November award. He capped the final game off with two more dismissals, finishing as the top wicket-taker with ten scalps at an economy rate of just five, pushing them to a 2-1 series win.

Even in the shortest format, Rauf bagged five wickets, including an impressive four-wicket haul in the second fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He ended the month with three more wickets in as many ODIs against Zimbabwe, collecting a total of 18 wickets across formats in November.

ICC includes Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah for the ‘Player of the Month’ award

Marco Jansen, the left-arm pace all-rounder for the Proteas, is the second member to join the nominees of the ICC award. He displayed his all-rounder abilities across formats in November. The 24-year-old contributed not only with the ball but also with the bat in hand. The lanky pacer picked up a wicket in each of the first three encounters, besides piling on the runs.

The right-handed batter earned the spotlight with the help of 54 runs in just 17 deliveries in the third fixture, besides adding an unbeaten 29-run knock in the fourth one. However, his efforts were not enough to save South Africa from losing the series by a 3-1 margin.

Jansen even turned up with better skills with the ball in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban against Sri Lanka. The tall pacer couldn’t be handled by the Sri Lanka batters, as the former recorded a great bowling figure of 7-fer in the first innings and four-fer in the second.

The tourists were bundled out for just 42, the second-lowest total in the format in the 21st century, as the Temba Bavuma-led side signed a commanding 233-run victory.

The last of the list is India’s standing captain for the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Ahmedabad-born picked up eight wickets in the red-ball game at an incredible average of nine, with 5/30 in the first innings followed by 3/42 in the second, to register a thumping 295-run victory to go 0-1 up in the series.

The contribution added the pacer among the ICC award nominees, as he brought back the Blue Brigade with three wickets in the first seven overs after they were bundled out for just 150 in their first innings, having decided to bat first on a rapid and bouncy surface.

In the fourth innings of the encounter, when they were defending a daunting total of 534 runs, Bumrah added three more scalps and earned the well-deserved ‘Player of the Match’ award.